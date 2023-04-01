16 BNP leaders, activists arrested in Khulna ahead of Saturday’s event

BNP leaders said the government has turned the country into a police state through arresting the leaders and activists of the BNP without warrant.

They (government) are using the law enforcement agencies as tools to oppress the opposition activists, said the media release.

As part of the ongoing simultaneous movement, the BNP, its associate bodies and like-minded parties are set to observe a two-hour sit-in protest in all divisional cities and district towns on Saturday to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.