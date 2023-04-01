16 BNP leaders, activists arrested in Khulna ahead of Saturday’s event

Law enforcement agencies on Friday night arrested 16 leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies from different areas of the city ahead of the party’s sit-in programme on Saturday, local leaders said.
Khulna city unit convening committee’s member Masud Khan Badal, No 4 ward BNP joint convener Arman Sheikh, No 11 ward convener Nurul Huq, No 15 ward Sewchhasebak Dal Convener Rubel Khandaker, City College Chattra Dal joint convener Rakbi Hossain and Jubo Dal leader Nur Islam were among the arrestees, a media release signed by city unit BNP convener lawyer Shafiqul Alam Mona said on Saturday morning.
BNP leaders said the government has turned the country into a police state through arresting the leaders and activists of the BNP without warrant.
They (government) are using the law enforcement agencies as tools to oppress the opposition activists, said the media release.
As part of the ongoing simultaneous movement, the BNP, its associate bodies and like-minded parties are set to observe a two-hour sit-in protest in all divisional cities and district towns on Saturday to press home their 10-point demand, including holding the next general election under a non-party caretaker government.
The programme is also meant for registering the party’s protest against the rise in the prices of power, gas and essential items and the Awami League government’s alleged all-pervading corruption.