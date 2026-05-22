Nasiruddin Patwary attacked in Jhenidah; allegation against Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal

Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was attacked in Jhenaidah. The incident occurred in front of the Municipal Collectorate Jame Mosque in Jhenidah after 2:00 pm today, Friday.

Hamid Parvez, joint coordinator of NCP’s Jhenaidah district unit, said that following the attack, they are currently at Jhenaidah police station. He said they would provide further details later.