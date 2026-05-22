Nasiruddin Patwary attacked in Jhenidah; allegation against Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal
Nasiruddin Patwary, chief coordinator of the National Citizen Party (NCP), was attacked in Jhenaidah. The incident occurred in front of the Municipal Collectorate Jame Mosque in Jhenidah after 2:00 pm today, Friday.
Hamid Parvez, joint coordinator of NCP’s Jhenaidah district unit, said that following the attack, they are currently at Jhenaidah police station. He said they would provide further details later.
Regarding the incident, a post was made from Nasiruddin Patwary’s Facebook account at 3:10 pm.
It stated: “Following the pre-scheduled programme in Jhenaidah, after offering Friday prayers at the Municipal Collector Jame Mosque, located directly opposite the district administrator’s residence, leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal began attacking us in the presence of police as soon as we came out. First, eggs, bricks, and stones were thrown, and then all on a sudden attackers swept on us with hockey sticks, leaving several people injured, including three sustaining heads injuries. Punches were also aimed at me and NCP joint member Tareq Reza.”
Alleging that the attackers snatched mobile phones, cameras, and wallets, Nasiruddin said in the Facebook post: “Following the incident, we are currently staying at the police station and preparing to file a case. Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal, and BNP are again preparing for an attack in front of the police station.”
Local leaders of Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal could not be reached for comment immediately following the incident.