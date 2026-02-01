“Jamaat ameer’s ‘X’ post”: Working women hold broom procession at DU in protest

A protest rally and broom procession were held at Dhaka University in protest against reported offensive remarks about working women made in an X post by Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman that circulated on social media.

The programme was organised at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the university campus on Sunday afternoon.

Addressing the programme, Socialist Students’ Front president Mukta Baroi said a political party using women against the country’s progress is not new and has long been part of its policy, a fact proven by history and recent events.

She added that working women must be respected and a public apology must be sought for such humiliation, while women will continue their march forward.

At the rally, former vice-president of Shamsunnahar Hall at Dhaka University, Sheikh Tasnim Afroze, said, “Some political parties are attempting to gain power by insulting women. Since independence, they have failed to perform any responsibilities successfully except hypocrisy.”