“Jamaat ameer’s ‘X’ post”: Working women hold broom procession at DU in protest
A protest rally and broom procession were held at Dhaka University in protest against reported offensive remarks about working women made in an X post by Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman that circulated on social media.
The programme was organised at the base of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the university campus on Sunday afternoon.
Addressing the programme, Socialist Students’ Front president Mukta Baroi said a political party using women against the country’s progress is not new and has long been part of its policy, a fact proven by history and recent events.
She added that working women must be respected and a public apology must be sought for such humiliation, while women will continue their march forward.
At the rally, former vice-president of Shamsunnahar Hall at Dhaka University, Sheikh Tasnim Afroze, said, “Some political parties are attempting to gain power by insulting women. Since independence, they have failed to perform any responsibilities successfully except hypocrisy.”
He added that their organisational structure functions like a threat to the state, and noted that they have learned nothing from the past, instead becoming even more depraved and fascist.
From the programme, writer and researcher Mahtab Uddin alleged, “Jamaat repeatedly misleads its supporters through lies and theatrics. Their claim of showing proof of the ameer’s hacked ex account has failed. If it had been hacked, the password would have been changed immediately, but they themselves changed it—revealing this as a staged act.”
He called on the ameer of Jamaat to publicly apologise for failing to provide proof.
Mahtab Uddin further alleged that Jamaat has a long-standing policy of disrespecting women.
He said this attitude, which undermines the dignity of working women, is active at the grassroots level.
Mahtab Uddin urged the election commission to properly investigate the incident.