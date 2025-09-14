Gono Odhikar Parishad threatens to besiege Secretariat, Jamuna

Gono Odhikar Parishad has warned of besieging the Secretariat and the CA’s residence Jamuna if action is not taken within 48 hours against those responsible for the attack on its president Nurul Haque Nur.

The party’s general secretary Md Rashed Khan issued the warning at a press conference at Dhaka Medical College Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

He also demanded the resignation of the home adviser accusing him of failure to ensure justice.