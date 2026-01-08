Arguments in plot scam case against Hasina, Tulip, 16 others on 13 Jan
A Dhaka court today set 13 January, 2026 for placing arguments in a case against 18 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and her nieces Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, over alleged irregularities in allocating a plot in the RAJUK (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha) New Town Project.
Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka special judge court-4 passed the order as Khurshid Alam, the sole accused who has been arrested and is in jail in the case, placed his statement in self-defence through his counsel today, Thursday and pleaded not guilty.
The court on 5 January brought the testimony in the case to an end and set today, Thursday for the placing of the statement by the defence. Investigation officer, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), assistant director Afnan Jannat Keya, had testified earlier that day as the last prosecution witness and was later cross-examined by the defence.
A total of 31 witnesses testified in the case.
The ACC filed the case against 16 on 13 January, 2025 and filed a charge sheet on 10 March against 18.