Arguments in plot scam case against Hasina, Tulip, 16 others on 13 Jan

A Dhaka court today set 13 January, 2026 for placing arguments in a case against 18 people, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and her nieces Tulip Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq, over alleged irregularities in allocating a plot in the RAJUK (Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha) New Town Project.

Judge Robiul Alam of Dhaka special judge court-4 passed the order as Khurshid Alam, the sole accused who has been arrested and is in jail in the case, placed his statement in self-defence through his counsel today, Thursday and pleaded not guilty.