Enemies of Bangladesh rising again: Mirza Fakhrul
The enemies of Bangladesh are once again rearing their heads, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has remarked.
He made the comment during a press briefing at the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.
The briefing followed a joint meeting held to finalise the party’s programmes marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day on 7 November.
“We are witnessing that the enemies of Bangladesh are beginning to rise again,” said Mirza Fakhrul. “As time goes on, we see increasing attempts to create an anarchic situation, to push the country into complete disorder. Unfortunately, we are also seeing a similar campaign of propaganda and falsehoods being spread on social media, with the aim of plunging Bangladesh into chaos.”
Recalling former president Ziaur Rahman’s unifying role in the nation’s history, Mirza Fakhrul asserted that Tarique Rahman, from abroad, is now striving to unite the country in the same spirit.
He also paid tribute to BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia’s leadership, saying, “Khaleda Zia guided us through the long nine-year struggle against autocracy and later against fascism. In that very spirit, our young leader Tarique Rahman is now leading the party and giving new hope to the nation.”
“Ziaur Rahman’s philosophy, the ideology of Bangladeshi nationalism, can never be defeated,” Mirza Fakhrul remarked. “That is why the BNP, too, has never been defeated. Time and again, it has risen, like the phoenix from the ashes.”
Emphasising the significance of 7 November, the BNP secretary general said, “For us, and indeed for the entire nation, 7 November is a day of immense importance. Especially in today’s context, when people have fallen into uncertainty and despair, when every citizen is pondering what will happen and what may come next, the only way forward is to unite the nation.”
He added, “The spirit of 7 November embodies national unity, patriotism, and self-sacrifice. In today’s context, reviving that spirit is the only way for the nation to overcome its current crisis.”
