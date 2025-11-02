Enemies of Bangladesh rising again: Mirza Fakhrul

The enemies of Bangladesh are once again rearing their heads, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has remarked.

He made the comment during a press briefing at the BNP’s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka on Sunday afternoon.

The briefing followed a joint meeting held to finalise the party’s programmes marking National Revolution and Solidarity Day on 7 November.