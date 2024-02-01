Mirza Abbas shown arrested in 9 cases, hearing this afternoon
A Dhaka court Thursday granted an appeal to show Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) standing committee member arrested in nine different lawsuits filed at Paltan and Ramna police stations in the capital.
The Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court granted the appeal, said his lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin to Prothom Alo.
The hearing in the cases will be held in the afternoon, he added.
Earlier on 21 January, the High Court ordered to dispose of the cases filed against Mirza Abbas in connection with the incidents of violence centering the party’s mass rally on 28 October last year.
The same bench of the HC also ordered to dispose of the two cases filed at New Market and Dhanmondi police stations against BNP’s publicity affairs secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie.
They filed separate writ petitions on 15 January seeking the HC’s directives to the lower courts to dispose of their 10 cases accepting the bail pleas.
Currently, both the BNP leaders are in jail.