Police on alert to prevent sabotage
49 vehicles set on fire, cocktail bombs explode at 59 locations in 10 days
A total of 49 vehicles were set on fire across the country in 10 days, while cocktail bombs exploded at 59 locations during the same period, according to sources at the Police Headquarters.
According to police data, the incidents of sabotage took place across the country between 7 and 16 November. A police vehicle was damaged in a cocktail explosion during this period. Two police installations were also targeted in such explosions.
A total of 33 cases have been filed in connection with the incidents, and 60 people have been arrested.
Police Headquarters spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Kamarum Munira told Prothom Alo that intelligence surveillance had been stepped up to prevent sabotage. Patrols and checkpoints had been strengthened in vulnerable areas. Activities were also being carried out through CCTV surveillance, cyber monitoring and coordination among intelligence agencies. The public's cooperation was also being sought, she said.
The police official said necessary steps were being taken to identify those involved in each incident and bring them to justice. However, instead of taking action only after incidents occur, greater emphasis was being placed on collecting intelligence in advance, assessing risks and taking preventive measures to stop sabotage.
Police and intelligence agencies have received information that leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations, whose activities are banned, are planning major acts of sabotage in December.
They obtained the information by questioning several arrested individuals and analysing mobile phone conversations and messages.
Officials concerned said party leaders and activists were planning to disrupt road and waterway links to isolate four districts, including Gopalganj, from the rest of the country. They were also planning to organise gatherings in Dhaka. Police, however, remain on alert.
Sheikh Hasina was ousted from power in the student-people uprising of July-August 2024 and fled to India. Awami League leaders and activists have been announcing various programmes on social media, declaring that she would return to the country in December.
According to police, incidents of vehicles being set on fire and crude bombs being detonated targeting police installations have taken place in Dhaka and several other districts in connection with these programmes.
50 arrested in Dhaka in 24 hours
Sources at Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said they had arrested 50 members of the Awami League with torches, crude bombs and sticks while they were preparing to hold torch processions and carry out cocktail explosions in Dhaka.
They were arrested during the 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning, the DMP said in a text message.
Earlier, police arrested 29 leaders and activists of the Awami League, including a member of the party's central subcommittee, during raids in different parts of the capital in the 24 hours from Sunday morning to Monday morning.