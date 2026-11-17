A total of 49 vehicles were set on fire across the country in 10 days, while cocktail bombs exploded at 59 locations during the same period, according to sources at the Police Headquarters.

According to police data, the incidents of sabotage took place across the country between 7 and 16 November. A police vehicle was damaged in a cocktail explosion during this period. Two police installations were also targeted in such explosions.

A total of 33 cases have been filed in connection with the incidents, and 60 people have been arrested.

Police Headquarters spokesperson Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Kamarum Munira told Prothom Alo that intelligence surveillance had been stepped up to prevent sabotage. Patrols and checkpoints had been strengthened in vulnerable areas. Activities were also being carried out through CCTV surveillance, cyber monitoring and coordination among intelligence agencies. The public's cooperation was also being sought, she said.