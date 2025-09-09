Tarique Rahman urges BNP leaders, activists to take oath to restore democracy
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman urged party leaders and activists at all levels to take oath for continuing fight to restore democracy in the country.
He said, "Until our beloved motherland Bangladesh will return to a democratic path and the train of democracy will start running, each and every activist of Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman and Begum Khaleda Zia’s BNP will remain vigilant like a tireless guard and work to restore democracy."
Tarique Rahman made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the biennial council of the Thakurgaon district BNP on Monday. Thakurgaon district BNP organized the council at the field of Thakurgaon Government Boys’ High School.
District unit BNP senior vice president heroic freedom fighter Abu Karim chaired the event while District BNP General Secretary Mirza Faisal Amin moderated it.
Tarique Rahman said that if BNP comes to power, the country will be run based on the 31-point plan and the aspirations of the people.
"BNP is able to form a government by the will of the people through the upcoming election, we will dedicate our lives to build such Bangladesh which we envisioned with our 31-point plan announced two and a half years ago, and which the people aspire to, Insha'Allah," he said.
About the statements from various parties, BNP acting chairman said, "We are seeing that several political parties are making statements on various issues. They certainly have the right to speak; every political party in a democratic system has the right to express its views. However, if in the process of presenting our views, a situation is created in the country that has the potential for chaos, a situation where a fugitive dictator might return, then that is in no way good for the country, its people, or its democratic system."
He emphasized that the people alone will decide which party will come to power and govern the country. "Each different political party can have different opinions. We believe that political parties should present their opinions to the people, and they should put their thoughts, goals, and objectives before the public. Then the people will choose who will lead the country and the people in the future. The people will entrust that responsibility to those whose policies, goals, objectives, ideals, and plans they like and accept," he said.
“If we, today, stay away from the people and instead political parties just sit in one place and talk amongst themselves, a chaotic situation will be created, and that situation is not desirable. This situation could create an opportunity for a fugitive dictator to return,” Tarique Rahman added.
Regarding the issues that the political parties could not agree on in the consensus commission, he suggested leaving those issues to the people to decide. He said, "All democratic political parties participated in the meetings of the interim government's reform commission and expressed their opinions. They agreed on many issues, but couldn't agree on some. Let's leave these issues to the people. The people themselves will decide on these matters."
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir inaugurated the conference while Vice Chairman Shamsuzzaman Dudu was present as the key speaker. BNP’s Organizing Secretary for the Rangpur division Asadul Habib Dulu and Co-Organizing Secretaries Abdul Khaleque and Aminul Islam, among others, attended the event as the special guests.
Thousands of leaders and activists of BNP and its associate bodies from the neighbours districts attended the council.