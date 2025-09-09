Tarique Rahman urges BNP leaders, activists to take oath to restore democracy

District unit BNP senior vice president heroic freedom fighter Abu Karim chaired the event while District BNP General Secretary Mirza Faisal Amin moderated it.

Tarique Rahman said that if BNP comes to power, the country will be run based on the 31-point plan and the aspirations of the people.

"BNP is able to form a government by the will of the people through the upcoming election, we will dedicate our lives to build such Bangladesh which we envisioned with our 31-point plan announced two and a half years ago, and which the people aspire to, Insha'Allah," he said.

About the statements from various parties, BNP acting chairman said, "We are seeing that several political parties are making statements on various issues. They certainly have the right to speak; every political party in a democratic system has the right to express its views. However, if in the process of presenting our views, a situation is created in the country that has the potential for chaos, a situation where a fugitive dictator might return, then that is in no way good for the country, its people, or its democratic system."