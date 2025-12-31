Pakistan parliament speaker arrives in Dhaka to attend Khaleda Zia’s funeral

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, speaker of the parliament of Pakistan, has arrived in Dhaka to attend the funeral prayer (janazah) of former prime minister and BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Confirmation of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq’s arrival in Dhaka was posted at 12:20 pm on Wednesday on the verified Facebook page of the Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka.

Upon his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was received by M Farhad Hossain, secretary of the foreign ministry (Intergovernmental organisations and consular affairs).