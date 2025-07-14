No consensus on reserved seats, upper house of the parliament yet: Ali Riaz

National Consensus Commission vice chairman professor Ali Riaz today said a bicameral parliamentary system is necessary to ensure representation of the country’s social diversity.

He made the remarks while briefing journalists on Monday at the end of the 13th day of the second-phase dialogue between the commission and political parties, at the Foreign Service Academy’s Doel Hall in the capital.

“To adequately reflect the existing diversity in our society, we need a bicameral parliamentary system. However, consensus is yet to be reached regarding the formation mechanism of the upper house,” said Ali Riaz.

He added that the commission has placed two proposals on the matter, while some additional suggestions have also emerged during discussions with political parties, but further dialogue is necessary to finalise the approach.

Referring to a consensus on reserving 100 seats for women in the National Parliament, the vice chairman noted that questions remain regarding the method of implementation. “We are yet to reach a consensus on the procedure,” he added.