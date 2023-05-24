Candidates except Azmat Ullah are ‘apprehensive’

All the mayoral candidates in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation (GCC) elections, except ruling Awami League nominated candidate Azmat Ullah, have expressed concerns over the fairness of the polls. They have raised questions over the role played by the persons with electoral duties.

The candidates alleged that the level playing field has not been ensured during the election campaign. The probable polling agents are also being intimidated. Therefore, they are concerned as to how would the situation be on the voting day.

Even the voters of the city corporation are also concerned about the situation. Prothom Alo has spoken to leaders of various political parties, representatives of professionals and common voters regarding the election situation.

They say that the electioneering of the Awami League nominated candidate went in full swing. They also complained about the level playing field in the election. Therefore, they are quite concerned whether they will be able to cast their votes or not.

Voting to the Gazipur City Corporation will be held on 25 May. The election campaign ended at 11.59 pm on Tuesday.

Independent candidate Jayeda Khatun has sent letters to several diplomats expressing concern over the fairness of the election. Islami Andolon candidate Gazi Ataur Rahman also sent a letter to the returning officer regarding the indecent behaviour of the administrative officials and obstructions he was facing during electioneering.