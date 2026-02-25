Jamaat-e–Islami forms committee combining old and new faces

Following the changed political context, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has reorganised its organisational structure.

The party has increased the number of members in its three-tier policymaking bodies—the Central Majlish-e-Shura, the Working Committee and the Executive Council.

Party insiders state that the new structure brings together leaders from the party’s traditional conservative stream and representatives of the younger generation. Jamaat has sought to bring comparatively younger leaders to the forefront.

A notable aspect of the restructuring is the placement of ATM Azharul Islam as the first-ranked nayeb-e-ameer.

After spending nearly 13 years in prison in a case concerning crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War, and having received a death sentence, he was acquitted and released following the political changeover on 5 August 2024.