Will halt step-by-step march of fascism: Jamaat Ameer

Shafiqur Rahman said that the fascism which had, over 54 years, repeatedly prevented the nation from moving forward had been thrown by the revolutionaries of ’24 into the Bay of Bengal, into drains and sewers. Now who is trying to pull it back out of the sewers? It should be remembered that this generation has proven that when they rise, months or years of movement are not needed. Their decision to stand up and fight is enough to send tremors through the hearts of fascists. This generation’s position against fascism is still clear. The opposition stands with them.

The opposition leader further said, “Our verdict has been hijacked, looted; the people have been insulted, and evidence of this has already emerged. Yes, the dove comes again and again to eat the paddy. But when fate turns bad, it gets caught in the net. O dove, you have eaten the people’s paddy once—do not think of coming again. If you come this time, your tail, your legs, your wings will be rendered powerless.”

“You will say that the people voted for you—what is the proof? Seventy per cent of the people voted in favour of ‘Yes’—that is the proof. We were in favour of ‘Yes.’ We are still in favour of ‘Yes.’ Whether this parliament accepts it or not, we will implement the referendum verdict,” he added.

Shafiqur Rahman said that to implement the people’s verdict, the opposition has decided to return from parliament to the people. The first program of the movement, involving the people, was carried out last Saturday, and he described it as just the beginning.