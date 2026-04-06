Will halt step-by-step march of fascism: Jamaat Ameer
Opposition leader and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman commented that a new journey of fascism has begun again in Bangladesh by denying the people’s verdict in the referendum.
The opposition leader said, “From the day the people’s verdict in the referendum was denied, a new journey of fascism began again in Bangladesh. We will stop this journey, this step-by-step march, Insha’Allah. We will not allow it to move forward.”
He made these remarks on Monday afternoon at the National Press Club in Dhaka while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting organiaed by Jagpa on the occasion of its 46th founding anniversary. The discussion was titled “We Will Implement the Revolutionary Pledge of the 46th Anniversary: July Charter.”
Shafiqur Rahman said that the fascism which had, over 54 years, repeatedly prevented the nation from moving forward had been thrown by the revolutionaries of ’24 into the Bay of Bengal, into drains and sewers. Now who is trying to pull it back out of the sewers? It should be remembered that this generation has proven that when they rise, months or years of movement are not needed. Their decision to stand up and fight is enough to send tremors through the hearts of fascists. This generation’s position against fascism is still clear. The opposition stands with them.
The opposition leader further said, “Our verdict has been hijacked, looted; the people have been insulted, and evidence of this has already emerged. Yes, the dove comes again and again to eat the paddy. But when fate turns bad, it gets caught in the net. O dove, you have eaten the people’s paddy once—do not think of coming again. If you come this time, your tail, your legs, your wings will be rendered powerless.”
“You will say that the people voted for you—what is the proof? Seventy per cent of the people voted in favour of ‘Yes’—that is the proof. We were in favour of ‘Yes.’ We are still in favour of ‘Yes.’ Whether this parliament accepts it or not, we will implement the referendum verdict,” he added.
Shafiqur Rahman said that to implement the people’s verdict, the opposition has decided to return from parliament to the people. The first program of the movement, involving the people, was carried out last Saturday, and he described it as just the beginning.
The Jamaat Ameer said that when the ruling party speaks in parliament, it seems as though golden streams are flowing in the country. However, when the opposition wants to speak about the energy crisis, their notices are not allowed to come up for discussion. “They are afraid that the truth will be revealed to the people,” he said.
The opposition leader said that in an agriculture-dependent Bangladesh, farmers are looking on helplessly during this season. They need water to irrigate their crops, but there is no water. Now even open fuel is not being provided; they are told to bring cards. “How will they obtain these cards?” he questioned, adding that the country will face a food shortage.
He also commented that to tackle the energy crisis, children’s schools are being closed and they are being sent home. He said that during the coronavirus period, education was disrupted and many children dropped out, with some going astray. If the government again walks the same path, it will be a decision to cover the nation in a veil of darkness and ignorance. This will be resisted.
Speaking as a special guest, lawyer SM Shahriar Kabir said that people voted for the BNP to implement reforms, but the government is now thinking of not implementing 16 ordinances. If the charter is not implemented by 12 April, the consequences will not be good.
In her speech as the main speaker, Jagpa president Tasmia Pradhan said that many who became ministers and MPs have forgotten those whose blood brought change to the country. Without the sacrifices of youths in July, many would still be running their parties from London. If July is denied, the people will launch another mass uprising like ’24, and Jagpa will stand by it.
In his speech as chair, Jagpa spokesperson Rashid Pradhan said that BNP had promised before the election to implement the July Charter, but now they want to repeal the referendum ordinance. BNP is showing the audacity to cancel a referendum backed by 70 per cent public support despite having only 51 per cent support themselves.
The discussion meeting was moderated by Jubo Jagpa president Nazrul Islam and organising secretary HM Oliul Anwar. Retired army officer Hasinur Rahman, Jagpa general secretary Iqbal Hossain, presidium member Asadur Rahman Khan, and Shafiqul Islam, among others, also spoke.