BNP’s 92 ‘rebel’ candidates in 79 constituencies, 1 from Jamaat

Initially, around 190 BNP leaders contested outside party decisions in 117 constituencies. Some of their nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny, while many withdrew yesterday, Tuesday.

Among those who contested in defiance of party decisions, at least 10 leaders have been expelled from the BNP, including from primary membership and all levels of party posts.

In addition, one rebel candidate from Jamaat-e-Islami has been identified. He is professor Jasim Uddin, former ameer of the district unit Jamaat, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Mymensingh-6 (Phulpur). As a result, he was expelled from the party on 29 December.

Yesterday, Tuesday, was the final day for withdrawal of nomination papers for the 13th National Parliamentary Election.

On 12 February, a referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter and the 13th National Parliamentary Election will be held.

The election commission (EC) has stated that a total of 2,582 nomination papers were submitted across 300 parliamentary constituencies. Tuesday, 20 January, was the last date for withdrawal of nominations.

However, according to the revised schedule for two constituencies—Pabna-1 and Pabna-2—candidates have until 26 January to withdraw their nominations.