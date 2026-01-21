13th parliamentary elections
BNP’s 92 ‘rebel’ candidates in 79 constituencies, 1 from Jamaat
Even on the final day for withdrawal of nomination papers, a large number of rebel candidates from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) did not withdraw their candidacy. Defying expulsion orders, warnings and party decisions, they remain adamant to contest in the electoral race.
As of midnight on Tuesday night, when this report was prepared, information had been received from 295 out of the 298 constituencies. The data show that in 79 constituencies, 92 BNP leaders are still contesting as rebel or independent candidates.
In some constituencies, there is more than one rebel candidate. This picture has emerged from an analysis of information collected by Prothom Alo correspondents from the offices of returning officers.
Initially, around 190 BNP leaders contested outside party decisions in 117 constituencies. Some of their nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny, while many withdrew yesterday, Tuesday.
Among those who contested in defiance of party decisions, at least 10 leaders have been expelled from the BNP, including from primary membership and all levels of party posts.
In addition, one rebel candidate from Jamaat-e-Islami has been identified. He is professor Jasim Uddin, former ameer of the district unit Jamaat, who is contesting as an independent candidate from Mymensingh-6 (Phulpur). As a result, he was expelled from the party on 29 December.
Yesterday, Tuesday, was the final day for withdrawal of nomination papers for the 13th National Parliamentary Election.
On 12 February, a referendum on the implementation of the July National Charter and the 13th National Parliamentary Election will be held.
The election commission (EC) has stated that a total of 2,582 nomination papers were submitted across 300 parliamentary constituencies. Tuesday, 20 January, was the last date for withdrawal of nominations.
However, according to the revised schedule for two constituencies—Pabna-1 and Pabna-2—candidates have until 26 January to withdraw their nominations.
They did not withdraw even after expulsion
Even after being expelled from the party, BNP leaders who contested from constituencies left for allies and like-minded partners in the simultaneous movement did not withdraw their nomination papers. Some of them have announced that they will remain in the race until the end.
In the important industrial constituency of Dhaka-12, the BNP has nominated Saiful Haque, general secretary of the Revolutionary Workers Party, an ally under the Gonotontro Moncho.
In this constituency, Saiful Alam (Nirab), former convener of the BNP's Dhaka north city committee, who had initially received BNP nomination, later submitted his nomination paper as an independent candidate.
He was expelled from all levels of the BNP on 30 December on charges of activities contrary to party discipline.
In Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail–Ashuganj and part of Bijoynagar), former international affairs assistant secretary of BNP, Rumeen Farhana did not withdraw her nomination.
The BNP has supported Junaid Al Habib, joint secretary general of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam. Rumeen Farhana has emerged as a strong contender in this constituency. She has also been expelled for contesting outside party decisions.
In Patuakhali-3, expelled BNP leader Hasan Mamun is contesting as an independent candidate. He is a member of the BNP central executive committee and a former president of the Dhaka University unit of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.
In this constituency, the BNP decided not to field a candidate and instead supported Nurul Haque Nur, president of Gono Odhikar Parishad, a partner in the simultaneous movement. Hasan Mamun was expelled for defying party instructions and contesting the election.
Similarly, in Jhenaidah-4, Saiful Islam Firoz is contesting as an independent candidate. He was a member of the Jhenaidah district unit BNP and senior joint general secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebak Dal Central Committee.
In this constituency, Mohammad Rashed Khan, general secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad, joined the BNP to contest using the "sheaf of paddy" symbol. Saiful Islam Firoz was expelled for defying party decisions and contesting independently.
In Sylhet-5, Mamunur Rashid, vice-president of the district BNP, did not withdraw his candidature. The BNP left this constituency to Maulana Mohammad Ubaidullah Faruque, president of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh. Mamunur Rashid has already been expelled from the party.
In Narayanganj-4, the BNP has left the seat to Monir Hossain Qasemi, joint secretary general of Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam.
In this constituency, two BNP leaders are contesting as independent candidates: former BNP central executive committee member Mohammad Shah Alam and Mohammad Gias Uddin. Both have been expelled for breaching party discipline.
In Jashore-5, upazila unit BNP president Md Iqbal Hossain did not withdraw his nomination. This seat was also left to Mufti Rashid bin Wakkas, a leader of Bangladesh Jamiat Ulama-e-Islam (an unregistered party).
Syed Ehsanul Huda dissolved the Bangladesh National Party and joined the BNP. He has been nominated in Kishoreganj-5.
In this constituency, Sheikh Mojibur Rahman Iqbal, a member of the BNP central committee and president of Bajitpur Upazila, is contesting and did not withdraw his nomination.
Manna still contesting in two constituencies
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has taken a principled decision to leave one constituency for Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikyo, one of the key partner parties of the Gonotontro Moncho.
However, whether this will be in Dhaka or Bogura remains unresolved. Meanwhile, Manna has fallen ill and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
He has submitted nomination papers in both Dhaka-18 (Uttara–Airport) and Bogura-2 (Shibganj). His candidacy remains valid in both constituencies, and BNP candidates are also contesting in each.
In Dhaka-18, the BNP has nominated SM Jahangir Hossain, while in Bogura-2 it has nominated BNP leader Mir Shahe Alam. The candidacies of both have been declared valid.
Despite being assured of support in Bogura-2, Mahmudur Rahman Manna expressed dissatisfaction when the BNP also fielded a candidate there.
At the same time, he spoke of his affection for the people of Dhaka-18. Referring to these two constituencies, he told journalists yesterday, Tuesday, “I will contest in both places.”
Three rebel candidates in Dhaka
Of Dhaka’s 15 constituencies, three still have rebel BNP candidates. These are Dhaka-7, Dhaka-12 and Dhaka-14.
In Dhaka-7 (Lalbagh–Chawkbazar–Bangshal–Kamrangirchar and parts of Kotwali), BNP leader Ishaq Sarker is contesting against the BNP’s official candidate, Hamidur Rahman. Ishaq Sarker is a former organising secretary of the Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal Central Committee.
In Dhaka-12 (Tejgaon Industrial Area–Hatirjheel–parts of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar), BNP leader Saiful Alam Nirab is contesting against Saiful Haque of the Biplobi Workers Party.
Saiful Alam, along with eight others, was expelled from the BNP on the night of 30 December, the day BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia passed away, for breaching party discipline by contesting the election.
In Dhaka-14 (Mirpur–Shah Ali–Darus Salam), former convener of Darussalam Thana BNP, Syed Abu Bakar Siddique (Shaju), is contesting as an independent candidate. He is the son of former BNP member of parliament SA Khalek.
In this constituency, the BNP has nominated Sanzida Islam (Tulee), coordinator of Mayer Daak, an organisation of relatives of victims of enforced disappearance. Shaju has already been expelled from the party for defying the party’s decision and contesting independently.
Party rebels in constituencies of senior leaders
In this election, the BNP has generally avoided nominating more than one candidate from the same family, with one or two exceptions. One such exception is Sultan Salahuddin (Tuku), central publicity secretary of the BNP, who has been nominated in Tangail-5 (Sadar).
His elder brother, Abdus Salam (Pintu), has been nominated by the BNP in Tangail-2 (Gopalpur–Bhuapur). However, in Sultan Salauddin’s Tangail-5 constituency, Farhad Iqbal, general secretary of the district BNP, has not withdrawn his nomination.
In addition, in Noakhali-2 (Senbagh–part of Sonaimuri), BNP candidate Zainul Abdin Farroque, a member of the BNP chairperson’s advisory council, is facing competition from Kazi Mofizur Rahman, a member of the BNP central executive committee.
In Munshiganj-1 (Sirajdikhan–Sreenagar), former Upazila chairman Momin Ali remains in the race against Sheikh Abdullah.
There are rebel or independent BNP candidates in three constituencies in Cumilla. In Cumilla-2, Abdul Matin, once an APS (Assistant Private Secretary) to Khaleda Zia, is contesting; in Cumilla-7, Atikul Alam, president of Chandina Upazila BNP; and in Cumilla-9, Samira Azim, daughter of former Member of Parliament Anwarul Azim.
In Sunamganj-3, former District BNP vice-president Mohammad Anwar Hossain is contesting as an independent candidate against BNP nominee Qaiser Ahmed.
In Sunamganj-4, Dewan Zainul Zakerin, also a former District BNP vice-president, is contesting independently against BNP candidate Nurul Islam.
There are six rebel candidates across four constituencies in Brahmanbaria. In Brahmanbaria-1, District BNP vice-president AKM Kamruzzaman and former Upazila BNP president Iqbal Chowdhury are contesting.
In Brahmanbaria-2, Rumeen Farhana and former central Chhatra Dal vice-president and secretary general of the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Welfare Front, Tarun Dey, are contesting as independent candidates.
In Brahmanbaria-5, District BNP finance secretary Kazi Nazmul Hossain is contesting as an independent candidate.
Narayanganj has a total of five parliamentary constituencies. Except for Narayanganj-5, the remaining four constituencies have rebel BNP candidates. These include: in Narayanganj-1, former assistant secretary of the Central Jubo Dal Mohammad Dulal Hossain; in Narayanganj-2, former Member of Parliament Ataur Rahman Khan Angur; in Narayanganj-3, former state minister Rezaul Karim and expelled former District BNP president Mohammad Gias Uddin; in Narayanganj-4, two expelled members of the BNP Executive Committee—Mohammad Shah Alam and Mohammad Gias Uddin.
Across Mymensingh district’s 11 constituencies, there are seven rebel BNP candidates. These include: in Mymensingh-1, Northern District BNP member Salman Omar; in Mymensingh-2, former BNP member of parliament (expelled from the party) Shah Shahid Sarwar; in Mymensingh-3, expelled Upazila BNP convener Ahammed Taibur Rahman; in Mymensingh-6, former Upazila women’s wing president Akhtar Sultana; in Mymensingh-7, Anwar Sadat; in Mymensingh-9, Hasina Khan Chowdhury, wife of the late former BNP member of parliament Khurram Khan Chowdhury; in Mymensingh-10, Abu Bakar Siddiqur Rahman, joint convener of the Southern District BNP; and in Mymensingh-11, Mohammad Morshed Alam, joint convener of the Upazila BNP.
Even on the final day for withdrawal of nomination papers, a large proportion of BNP rebel candidates remained in the race.
As a result, seat-sharing negotiations with partners in the simultaneous movement have become more complicated and an unease has also emerged within the BNP regarding party discipline ahead of the 13th National Parliamentary Election.