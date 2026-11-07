National Revolution and Solidarity Day
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman joins BNP procession from Naya Paltan
A procession organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to mark the historic 7 November National Revolution and Solidarity Day has begun from Naya Paltan.
The procession started at around 3pm on Saturday in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka. Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has joined the procession.
Tarique Rahman joined shortly after the procession began. He is walking at the front of the procession, which is moving from Naya Paltan towards Manik Mia Avenue.
BNP central leaders and activists of the party’s affiliated and associate organisations are also taking part.
According to the BNP’s programme, the procession started from Naya Paltan and turned right near the Chief Justice’s residence. It passed in front of the InterContinental Hotel, and proceed through Banglamotor and Farmgate. The procession ends at Manik Mia Avenue.
BNP Acting Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the procession at a press conference at the party’s central office in Naya Paltan on Friday.
The BNP is observing a seven-day programme to mark National Revolution and Solidarity Day. The programme began last Thursday and includes discussion meetings, a procession and a photo exhibition.