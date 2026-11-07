Prime Minister Tarique Rahman joins BNP procession from Naya Paltan

A procession organised by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to mark the historic 7 November National Revolution and Solidarity Day has begun from Naya Paltan.

The procession started at around 3pm on Saturday in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka. Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has joined the procession.

Tarique Rahman joined shortly after the procession began. He is walking at the front of the procession, which is moving from Naya Paltan towards Manik Mia Avenue.

BNP central leaders and activists of the party’s affiliated and associate organisations are also taking part.