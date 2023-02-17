No effort to rein in the BCL 

The alleged assault on a female student in the Islamic University in Kushtia has reached the courtroom as a lawyer filed a writ petition seeking a directive over the allegation.

In response, the High Court ordered a committee to be formed to look into the incident on Thursday. The development came two days after the allegation came to the fore through media reports on Tuesday.

Just a few days after her admission into the university, the victim underwent brutal torture by a female leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League’s (BCL) Islamic University unit and her cohorts on Sunday night.

The BCL leaders tortured her for around four and a half hours, abused her verbally, and recorded a video after stripping her as she did not comply to their words.