Jamaat urges patience, asks supporters to await alliance’s official programme
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has called on everyone to remain patient and wait for the official programme of the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat.
The appeal was made in a post on Jamaat’s verified Facebook page at 8:15 am on Friday, addressing the nation.
The previous day, the 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum voting were completed.
By around 9:30 am on Friday, unofficial results showed that the BNP and its allies had won 167 seats, while Jamaat and its allies had secured 59 seats.
In its Facebook post, Jamaat expressed sincere gratitude to voters for casting their ballots in such large numbers in a positive and peaceful environment throughout Thursday.
However, the post also expressed dissatisfaction with the election results process.
It noted that in several constituencies, 11-party alliance candidates were narrowly and suspiciously defeated, unofficial results were repeatedly inconsistent and included fabricated information, the election commission showed reluctance in reporting voter turnout, and parts of the administration appeared biased toward a major party—raising serious questions about the transparency of the results process.
Jamaat’s post called on everyone to remain patient and to wait for the formal programme of the 11-party alliance.
“Our struggle for justice, with the aim of building a humane Bangladesh, will, InshAllah, continue,” the post concluded.