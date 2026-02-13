Jamaat urges patience, asks supporters to await alliance’s official programme

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has called on everyone to remain patient and wait for the official programme of the 11-party alliance led by Jamaat.

The appeal was made in a post on Jamaat’s verified Facebook page at 8:15 am on Friday, addressing the nation.

The previous day, the 13th national parliamentary election and the referendum voting were completed.

By around 9:30 am on Friday, unofficial results showed that the BNP and its allies had won 167 seats, while Jamaat and its allies had secured 59 seats.