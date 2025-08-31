Sinister force’s attempts to derail election becoming visible slowly: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday said fair and impartial election is extremely important for establishing the rights of the people in post-July uprising Bangladesh.
“After a decade and a half of continuous anti-fascist movements, navigating various challenges, and with the sacrifices of thousands of martyrs and the cries of hundreds of injured fighters who lost their limbs and eyes, the time and opportunity have come to establish people’s rights in a fascist-free Bangladesh. The national election is the main way to seize this opportunity and secure the rights of the country’s people,” he said.
Tarique Rahman made the remarks as the chief guest at a discussion titled “The Purpose and Significance of Establishing BNP” marking the party’s 47th founding anniversary.
BNP organised the event at The Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium in the capital’s Ramna area.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir presided over the event while leaders and activists from the party and its affiliated organisations joined it.
Tarique Rahman pointed out that BNP has been demanding a fair and impartial election since the July uprising, saying, “From the very beginning, BNP has been demanding an election be held in the shortest possible time. This is because the BNP believes that the political empowerment of the people is necessary first.”
“If a government formed by representatives elected through the direct votes of the people fails to fulfill public expectations, the people will have the opportunity to change the government through their votes in the next election, which is a common practice in the democratic world,” he asserted.
The BNP acting chairman added that democracy is not risk-free until a democratic government, accountable and responsible to the people and elected by their direct votes through a free, fair, and impartial election is established.
He also spoke about conspiracies regarding the upcoming national parliamentary election, saying, “About a year ago, I said that an unseen force was working behind the upcoming election. The public has already started to notice this. The malevolent activities of this sinister force, aimed at destroying the opportunity for the people to establish their rights in a ‘people’s Bangladesh’ through an election, are slowly becoming visible.”
“While the interim government in Bangladesh, free from a defeated and fugitive autocrat, is walking on the path of establishing people’s rights, some political parties, instead of establishing people’s rights through elections, are imposing various conditions to gain their partisan interests. People are thinking they are trying to deliberately obstruct the path to elections by imposing conditions,” he added.
Regarding reforms in the state and politics, Tarique Rahman mentioned that establishing people’s rights through effective democratic political practice is more important than theoretical reforms.
“The BNP fully agrees on reforms in the state and politics. Because reforms are important, the BNP, even after announcing its 31-point programme, has actively supported and cooperated with the reform proposals initiated by the interim government,” he stated.
He also warned against mob violence, stating, “None of us will tolerate mob violence. Various conspiracies are starting to spread their branches ahead of the upcoming national election. We all must remain vigilant.”
Tarique urged political parties to avoid dirty politics and called for forming a government accountable to the people of the country.
He concluded by saying, “First, let us all unite and form a government accountable to the people of Bangladesh through an election. After that, let’s start working together to meet all the legitimate demands of the political parties.”
BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Selima Rahman, Juba Dal president Monayem Munna and General Secretary Nurul Islam Nayan, Swechchhasebak Dal President SM Jilani and General Secretary Rajib Ahsan, JCD president Rakibul Islam Rakib and General Secretary Nasir, among others, participated in the discussion.