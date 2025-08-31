Sinister force’s attempts to derail election becoming visible slowly: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday said fair and impartial election is extremely important for establishing the rights of the people in post-July uprising Bangladesh.

“After a decade and a half of continuous anti-fascist movements, navigating various challenges, and with the sacrifices of thousands of martyrs and the cries of hundreds of injured fighters who lost their limbs and eyes, the time and opportunity have come to establish people’s rights in a fascist-free Bangladesh. The national election is the main way to seize this opportunity and secure the rights of the country’s people,” he said.

Tarique Rahman made the remarks as the chief guest at a discussion titled “The Purpose and Significance of Establishing BNP” marking the party’s 47th founding anniversary.