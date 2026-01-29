Probe necessary about why one party occupied all chairs, gathered sticks: Mahdi Amin

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) election steering committee spokesperson and adviser to the party chairman has stated that the incident surrounding the election manifesto announcement programme in Sherpur is in no way acceptable.

Mahdi Amin further said the authorities must urgently investigate whether the conflict could have been avoided.

He questioned why one party occupied all the chairs before the scheduled time, why its supporters gathered sticks at the venue and why the party’s candidate chose a path of confrontation despite repeated collective requests to avoid conflict.

He made these remarks on Thursday afternoon while responding to journalists questions at a press conference held at the BNP election steering committee office in Gulshan, Dhaka.