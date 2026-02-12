Brahmanbaria-2: Rumeen alleges agents removed from 9 polling centres
Independent candidate Rumeen Farhana has alleged that three of her workers were detained without cause and that her agents were forcefully removed from nine polling stations in the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency (covering Sarail, Ashuganj, and part of Bijoynagar).
She made the allegations to journalists today, Thursday, around 9:15 am, after casting her vote at Shahbajpur North Government Primary School polling station.
Asked about the voting process, Rumeen Farhana said, “Voting has been underway for two hours. The day is still long, so it’s too early to comment.”
She added, “Three of my workers have been detained without reason. In addition, agents at nine polling stations were removed. I have reported these matters to the police, army, and administration.”
According to local sources, around 1:00 am on Wednesday night, Anwar Hossain Mridha and Nur Alam were detained by police from Noagaon East Government Primary School polling station in Ashuganj.
Separately, Nasir Munshi, a expelled leader of Jubo Dal, was detained from Sohagpur Achia Safiuddin Adarsha High School polling station in Durgapur Union.
All three were workers supporting Rumeen Farhana.
Sarail police officer-in-charge Monjur Kader Bhuiya told Prothom Alo that the detentions were made in the interest of polling station security.
In Brahmanbaria-2, there are nine candidates, though only eight are actively contesting.
The main contest is between independent candidate Rumeen Farhana and BNP-allied candidate Maulana Junaid Al Habib, vice president of the central committee of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.
Former Jatiya Party MP Ziaul Haque Mridha withdrew from the race last Sunday.