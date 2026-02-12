Brahmanbaria-2: Rumeen alleges agents removed from 9 polling centres

Independent candidate Rumeen Farhana has alleged that three of her workers were detained without cause and that her agents were forcefully removed from nine polling stations in the Brahmanbaria-2 constituency (covering Sarail, Ashuganj, and part of Bijoynagar).

She made the allegations to journalists today, Thursday, around 9:15 am, after casting her vote at Shahbajpur North Government Primary School polling station.

Asked about the voting process, Rumeen Farhana said, “Voting has been underway for two hours. The day is still long, so it’s too early to comment.”

She added, “Three of my workers have been detained without reason. In addition, agents at nine polling stations were removed. I have reported these matters to the police, army, and administration.”