Nizam’s legacy now seen in every BNP home in Feni

In Feni town’s Masterpara area, in front of the Lomi Hazari house, there is a small pond. It has a stone-built ghat with a canopy. A few locals were bathing there. Nearby, one man was selling jhalmuri (spicy puffed rice), while another was selling guava and pomelo slices. Such a scene would have been unimaginable before 5 August 2024.

The pond ghat in question was once the ‘ghatla’ (legacy) of Nizam Uddin Hazari, former Member of Parliament for Feni-2. From this very spot, he used to oversee the distribution of government contracts, manage extortion money across different sectors, resolve internal party and local disputes, and conduct various operations. People from different parts of the district, from all walks of life, were summoned to this ghatla. Locally, this informal system of control was referred to as "ghatla rule."

Next to the pond stands a seven-storey building owned by Nizam Hazari. He used part of it as his office. Once known as the “godfather” of the district, Hazari was a prominent leader of the district Awami League.