Police deployed at Rajshahi BNP office, entrance under lock and key

Police have been deployed in front of the BNP office in Rajshahi, centering on a road march scheduled at 11:00 am on Tuesday.

The gate of the office located at the city’s Malopara area has been kept under lock and key since Tuesday morning.

Police, who have stopped the movements of rickshaws at Saheb Bazar area of the city, claimed they didn’t lock up the entrance. They have cordoned off the office to avert anarchy marking the event.

Though a procession was supposed to be brought out at 11:00 am, no leaders and activists of BNP were seen to gather at the designated place, in the city's Bhuban Mohan Park, for the rally. The party sources said they will hold the march at any other place.