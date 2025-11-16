What is BNP's plan over 7 vacant seats in Dhaka?

The BNP has not yet finalised its candidates for the seven vacant seats in Dhaka out of the city’s 20 parliamentary constituencies.

According to sources, the party’s top leadership is considering several factors in nominating candidates for these seats. In this process, parties within alliances and those engaged in joint movements are being given priority. BNP is giving up seats in Dhaka to leaders from two such parties.

For another seat, the party is considering a senior leader from an Islamist party. For the remaining four seats, BNP’s top leadership has yet to make a final decision on party nominations.

On 3 November, BNP announced its candidates for 237 parliamentary seats. However, the nomination for the Madaripur-1 seat was suspended the following day. The total number of seats in the National Parliament is 300 (excluding reserved seats for women).

So far, BNP has not made any decisions regarding candidates for 63 seats, including the seven in Dhaka. These seats are: Dhaka-7: covering Lalbagh, Chawkbazar, Bangshal, Kamrangirchar (partial), and Kotwali (partial) areas of the capital, Dhaka-9: covering Sabujbagh, Khilgaon, and Mugda areas, Dhaka-10: covering Dhanmondi, New Market, Kolabagan, and Hazaribagh areas, Dhaka-13: covering Mohammadpur, Adabar, and Sher-e-Bangla Nagar (partial) areas, Dhaka-17: covering Dhaka Cantonment and Gulshan-Banani areas, Dhaka-18: covering Greater Uttara and the Airport area and Dhaka-20: covering Dhamrai Upazila.