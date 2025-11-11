July Charter implementation: Parties await govt’s decision

Although the government had called for political parties to hold discussions among themselves on how to implement the proposals regarding the constitution contained in the July National Charter, no such dialogue has taken place.

The two major political parties remain firm in their respective positions regarding the timing of the charter’s implementation and the holding of a referendum. There is uncertainty over how successful the government’s final attempt to break this deadlock will be.

The interim government had given the parties seven days to consult among themselves and propose a unified framework for implementing the charter. That deadline expired on Monday. The government will now make its own decision based on the recommendations of the National Consensus Commission. The parties, for their part, are waiting to see what the government decides.

Multiple reliable government sources indicated that the advisers have been discussing the matter among themselves. Chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus is expected to hold a meeting with several advisers on the issue today, Tuesday.

According to the sources, the government has nearly finalised a draft roadmap for implementation of the Charter. A conclusive decision is expected at Thursday’s regular meeting of the advisory council. The government aims to issue the order to implement the July Charter by 15 November.