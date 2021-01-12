Case against ex-mayor Khokon: Court’s order deferred till 19 Jan

Prothom Alo English Desk
A Dhaka Court has fixed 19 January as the date for delivering its verdict over two defamation cases filed against the former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Sayeed Khokon for his alleged remarks about incumbent mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Rajesh Chowhdury fixed the date after a hearing on Tuesday, reports news agency UNB.

Earlier, two separate cases were filed against Khokon on Monday for his alleged remarks against Taposh. Kazi Anisur Rahman and advocate Sarwar Alam filed the cases with the Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court.

According to the case statements, Khokon accused mayor Taposh of “transferring hundreds of crores of taka from the Dhaka South City Corporation to Madhumati Bank, which he owns."

Khokon raised the allegation while talking to newspersons at a human chain programme at Kadam Foara in the capital.

In an instant reaction, Taposh said that it was Khokon’s personal comment. “It carries no importance,” he added.

