Case against ex-mayor Khokon: Court’s order deferred till 19 Jan

Earlier, two separate cases were filed against Khokon on Monday for his alleged remarks against Taposh. Kazi Anisur Rahman and advocate Sarwar Alam filed the cases with the Dhaka metropolitan magistrate court.

According to the case statements, Khokon accused mayor Taposh of “transferring hundreds of crores of taka from the Dhaka South City Corporation to Madhumati Bank, which he owns."

Khokon raised the allegation while talking to newspersons at a human chain programme at Kadam Foara in the capital.

In an instant reaction, Taposh said that it was Khokon’s personal comment. “It carries no importance,” he added.