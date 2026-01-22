BNP announces 5 programmes at the start of election campaign
As the 13th national parliamentary election approaches, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced five programmes on the first day of the election campaign.
The party stated that these programmes aim to ensure the direct participation of people from all walks of life in the policy-making process for building the future state.
This evening, at a press conference organised at the BNP election office in Gulshan, Mahdi Amin, spokesperson for the party's election steering committee and adviser to the party chairman, presented the details of these programmes.
In the press conference, Mahdi Amin stated that according to the schedule announced by the election commission, the election campaign has started officially today, Thursday.
As part of this campaign, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has taken initiatives to prioritise public opinion and advice in policy-making.
Mahdi Amin mentioned that the first programme is the ''Advise Tarique Rahman'' initiative. Under this initiative, a QR code will be distributed nationwide through posters and danglers.
By scanning the QR code, anyone can directly send their opinions, thoughts, and advice to Tarique Rahman. The feedback received through this initiative will be given importance in making necessary decisions for future governance, he stated.
The second programme, ''Letter to Tarique Rahman,'' allows citizens to send their expectations and proposals for the future of Bangladesh via letters, emails, and online. A designated address in Gulshan-2, as well as an email and online platform, have been set up for sending letters.
As the third programme, Mahdi Amin noted the ''Match My Policy'' swipe-based web app.
He mentioned that over 300,000 people have already expressed their opinions on various BNP policies and plans through this simple and user-friendly app. This initiative aims to encourage political participation and policy-based discussions among the youth in the new Bangladesh.
The fourth programme, ''The Plan: Youth Policy Talk with Tarique Rahman,'' involved BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman engaging in discussions with local youths in Sylhet. Discussions covered various topics, including employment, education, agriculture, health, environment, information technology, and women's empowerment.
A total of 127 students from different educational institutions participated in the event.
Tarique Rahman's spouse, Dr. Zubaida Rahman, and BNP Secretary-General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir were present at the event.
As the fifth programme, Mahdi Amin mentioned the eight leaflets of the BNP.
He stated that these leaflets have been prepared to highlight BNP's policies and Tarique Rahman's vision across different sectors, and these have already been discussed in diplomatic circles.
In the press conference, Mahdi Amin further stated that BNP provided a clear outline for state reform with Vision-2030 in 2016, followed by 27 points and finally 31 points.
Alongside movements and struggles, BNP is progressing by embodying the people's aspirations through a continuity of policy-based politics, he commented.