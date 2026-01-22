BNP announces 5 programmes at the start of election campaign

As the 13th national parliamentary election approaches, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has announced five programmes on the first day of the election campaign.

The party stated that these programmes aim to ensure the direct participation of people from all walks of life in the policy-making process for building the future state.

This evening, at a press conference organised at the BNP election office in Gulshan, Mahdi Amin, spokesperson for the party's election steering committee and adviser to the party chairman, presented the details of these programmes.

In the press conference, Mahdi Amin stated that according to the schedule announced by the election commission, the election campaign has started officially today, Thursday.

As part of this campaign, BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman has taken initiatives to prioritise public opinion and advice in policy-making.