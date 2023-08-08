AL worried as ministers-MPs at loggerheads with grassroots

Awami League lawmakers and people’s representatives are at loggerheads with the grassroots activists. The policymakers think that uniting the party by bridging this gap ahead of the next general election is a tough challenge. If this internal conflict cannot be minimised, the situation might exacerbate further after selection of candidates in the election..

The internal conflict in the party has become more evident to the top leadership of the party during the AL’s special extended meeting held on Sunday. The meeting was attended by top leaders of all tiers. A total of 43 grassroot leaders spoke at the day-long meeting. Almost all of them brought up the issue of internal conflict and distance between the grassroots activists and people’s representatives of the party. Many of them urged the party chief Shiekh Hasina to think more before choosing the party candidates in the next general election.

This correspondent talked to five leaders of the policymaking level of the party on Monday. They also echoed the grassroots activists’ voice regarding the concern of internal conflict. But they also think anger, frustration vented by the grassroots leaders might bring some positive outcome. Their frustration might decrease somewhat as they vented it out.

AL’s organising secretary Ahmed Hossain told Prothom Alo that it is true that internal conflict exists in the party but all will get united for ‘boat’ when the election comes along.