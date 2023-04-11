Five Chhatra Dal members injured in attack by BCL

At least five Jatiya Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists were injured in an alleged attack by Chhatra League activists in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's outdoor gate, reports UNB.
The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Monday when some activists of JCD, the opposition BNP's student front, were hanging out in front of the DMCH outdoor gate.
The injured leaders are - Mansura Alam, female student affairs secretary of JCD central panel; Aman Ullah Aman, senior vice president of Bangabandhu hall JCD unit, Mehedi Hasan, joint secretary Sergeant Johrul Hoque hall JCD unit, Raju Ahmmed, general secretary of Salimullah Muslim (SM) hall JCD unit; and Abdullah, activist of SM hall JCD unit.
After the incident, injured JCD leaders and activists were taken to DMCH for initial medical care before being transferred to Islami Bank Hospital.
In this regard, Bacchu Mia, in charge of the DMCH police camp, said, "The incident took place near the Central Shahid Minar in the evening. At first, two injured people came to the hospital. They were released from after primary treatment. Then five to six people came and went after taking treatment, but none of them are being admitted to the DMCH."
Khorshed Alam, president of Dhaka University JCD, said: "Our leaders and activists usually do iftar at the central field of Dhaka University. BCL (ruling party Awami League's student front) activists used to irritate us and tried to create a troublesome environment around us every time."
He also said, "After taking iftar today, our leaders and activists were having talks among themselves in front of the outdoor gate of DMCH. Suddenly, 10 to 12 motorcycles carrying 2 to 3 men on each bike appeared in front of them and carried out brutal attacks on our activists."
"BCL is not a student organisation anymore; it has turned into a terrorist organisation."
They attacked our activists, intending to kill them. Most of the attacks pointed to the heads and necks of our activists. Moreover, they attacked our female leader, Mansura Alam," he added.
Contacted, DU BCL president Mazharul Kabir Shoyon said: "I didn’t know anything about the incident till now."
DU BCL general secretary Tanbir Hasan Saikat, said: "Some 20 to 25 leaders and activists of JCD attacked a general student, who might be involved with faculty or department units of DU BCL, in front of DMCH around 7.45 pm. Then the general students of Dhaka University protested with them. "
"We suggested that he take legal action against JCD attackers as they try to create unrest not only in the campuses but also around the country, before the next national election," he added.