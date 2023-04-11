Five Chhatra Dal members injured in attack by BCL

At least five Jatiya Chhatra Dal (JCD) leaders and activists were injured in an alleged attack by Chhatra League activists in front of Dhaka Medical College Hospital's outdoor gate, reports UNB.

The incident took place around 7:45 pm on Monday when some activists of JCD, the opposition BNP's student front, were hanging out in front of the DMCH outdoor gate.

The injured leaders are - Mansura Alam, female student affairs secretary of JCD central panel; Aman Ullah Aman, senior vice president of Bangabandhu hall JCD unit, Mehedi Hasan, joint secretary Sergeant Johrul Hoque hall JCD unit, Raju Ahmmed, general secretary of Salimullah Muslim (SM) hall JCD unit; and Abdullah, activist of SM hall JCD unit.