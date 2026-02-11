Bangladesh's PM hopeful Tarique Rahman warns of 'huge' challenges ahead

Bangladesh's leading prime ministerial hopeful Tarique Rahman said on Tuesday he faces "huge" challenges if he wins elections this week, vowing to repair a country he said was looted under the previous ousted government.

If victorious on Thursday, the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) said his first priority would be restoring security to end the political turmoil that has gripped the country since the overthrow of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina's autocratic rule by a 2024 youth-led uprising.

"We need to ensure a normal situation in the country, so that people are safe," Tarique Rahman told AFP.

But he warned the task ahead in the South Asian nation of 170 million people would be daunting.