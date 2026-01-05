Why prices of candidates' houses, cars, and gold jewelry so low in election?

It is now election season. Candidates have submitted to the election commission their affidavits, statements of personal election expenses and asset declarations, and copies of their income tax returns, all of which have been published on the election commission’s website. The media have already begun publishing detailed information on candidates’ income and expenditure, as well as their movable and immovable assets.

After reviewing the income and asset values of heavyweight candidates, many people have begun to question why the stated values of candidates’ houses, cars, land, plots, gold, and other assets appear so low—figures that do not match their lifestyles.

The explanation is that candidates have declared the value of their assets at the time they were acquired or purchased. Income tax returns also record assets at their acquisition or purchase price.

For example, a taxpayer may have purchased a 10-katha plot in Gulshan, one of the most upscale areas of the capital, for Tk 100,000 in the 1970s. If the plot has not been sold, its value in tax records still remains Tk 100,000. In reality, the price of a 5-katha plot in Gulshan today is no less than Tk 250–300 million.