Tensions erupt in London over Hasnat Abdullah’s prog, 3 detained following protest
A pre-scheduled event featuring National Citizen Party (NCP) leader and member of parliament Hasnat Abdullah sparked tense scenes in East London on Monday, with police detaining at least three individuals following protests outside the venue.
The event, organised by the NCP UK Alliance, was held at the Maeda Grill restaurant adjacent to the East London Mosque, where Hasnat Abdullah attended as the chief guest.
The gathering drew protests from leaders, activists and supporters of the UK chapter of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned in Bangladesh.
Supporters of both sides increasingly gathered outside the restaurant from the afternoon onwards. At one stage, eggs were reportedly thrown towards NCP activists and supporters.
More than 100 police officers were deployed to maintain order and prevent further escalation.
In a statement, the NCP UK Alliance alleged that a group of Awami League activists attempted to create disorder and engage in provocative behaviour during Hasnat Abdullah’s visit to Elm Park alongside Ehteshamul Haque.
Amid the heightened tensions, Hasnat Abdullah arrived at the venue nearly three hours later than scheduled under heavy police protection and delivered his address. He also departed the venue under police escort following the programme.
3 detained
Police were seen detaining at least three individuals during the protests and disturbances outside Maeda Grill.
Among those detained was Afsar Khan Sadeq, joint general secretary of the London City Awami League. Witnesses observed police placing him in handcuffs before escorting him into a police van.
However, police had not issued any official statement regarding the reasons for the detentions or any subsequent action against those involved at the time of reporting.
Earlier confrontation at Elm Park
Prior to the East London incident, another tense confrontation occurred at approximately 4:30 pm in Elm Park, Romford.
Video footage from the scene shows Hasnat Abdullah and his associates walking through the park while being followed by several individuals who made remarks directed towards them. At one point, Hasnat Abdullah reportedly took refuge inside a nearby restaurant.
During the incident, eggs were thrown towards members of his entourage.
The footage shows eggs striking the clothing of NCP Central Joint Convener Ehteshamul Haque. This was followed by a verbal altercation between him and Shah Shamim, office secretary of the UK unit of the Awami League.
The UK Awami League did not announce any programme regarding Hasnat Abdullah’s visit. It is possible that students and members of the younger generation in the UK spontaneously protested over the demolition of the house at Dhanmondi 32.
The exchange later escalated into a physical scuffle before bystanders intervened in an attempt to calm the situation.
Subsequently, another confrontation reportedly took place between Shah Shamim and an NCP supporter.
NCP alleges provocation
In a statement, the NCP UK Alliance alleged that a group of Awami League activists attempted to create disorder and engage in provocative behaviour during Hasnat Abdullah’s visit to Elm Park alongside Ehteshamul Haque.
Describing the incident as “cowardly”, the organisation claimed that the Awami League had yet to move away from what it characterised as a politics of intimidation and intolerance.
AL denies organising protest
Responding to the allegations, Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, joint general secretary of the UK chapter of the Awami League and former mayor of Sylhet City Corporation, denied that the party had organised any programme targeting Hasnat Abdullah’s London visit.
He said the UK Awami League had not called any protest or demonstration.
However, he suggested that students and young people in the UK may have independently expressed their opposition to the demolition of the historic residence at Dhanmondi 32 in Dhaka.
“The UK Awami League did not announce any programme regarding Hasnat Abdullah’s visit,” he said. “It is possible that students and members of the younger generation in the UK spontaneously protested over the demolition of the house at Dhanmondi 32.”