DUCSU polls in September, schedule on 29 July

The Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) and hall union elections are set to be held once again after six years. The election schedule will be announced on 29 July, and voting will take place in the second week of September.

The university administration has beefed up security on campus in preparation for the DUCSU and hall elections.

A final meeting regarding the election schedule was held on Sunday at the Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Building with various stakeholders. There, professor Mohammad Jasim Uddin, Chief Returning Officer for the DUCSU and hall union elections and a faculty member in the Department of Botany, announced the details of the election.