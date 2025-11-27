Anisul's JaPa and JP to contest polls jointly, move underway to form alliance

JaPa led by Anisul Islam Mahmud and JP led by Anwar Hossain Manju—will contest the upcoming national parliamentary election jointly.

A new political alliance is also being formed under the leadership of these two parties with the aim of participating in the election.

The alliance may be formally launched in the first week of December.

Anisul Islam Mahmud, chairman of one faction of the Jatiya Party, told Prothom Alo, “We are working to form a broader alliance. I cannot say anything more at this moment.”

According to people involved in the initiative, efforts are underway to form an alliance consisting of like-minded political parties that believe in Bangladeshi nationalism, the spirit of the Liberation War, Islamic values, and harmony among people of all religions.