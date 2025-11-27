Anisul's JaPa and JP to contest polls jointly, move underway to form alliance
JaPa led by Anisul Islam Mahmud and JP led by Anwar Hossain Manju—will contest the upcoming national parliamentary election jointly.
A new political alliance is also being formed under the leadership of these two parties with the aim of participating in the election.
The alliance may be formally launched in the first week of December.
Anisul Islam Mahmud, chairman of one faction of the Jatiya Party, told Prothom Alo, “We are working to form a broader alliance. I cannot say anything more at this moment.”
According to people involved in the initiative, efforts are underway to form an alliance consisting of like-minded political parties that believe in Bangladeshi nationalism, the spirit of the Liberation War, Islamic values, and harmony among people of all religions.
However, it is not yet clear exactly which parties will be included in this initiative. Since the ban on the activities of the Awami League, the partners of the Awami League-led 14-party alliance have remained inactive. Ahead of the election, these parties have also shown no visible political activity so far.
After the Awami League’s activities were banned, the Jatiya Party (JaPa) too has faced various obstacles and restrictions in carrying out its political programmes. Against this backdrop, news has emerged that the Jatiya Party led by Anisul Islam Mahmud and the Jatiya Party (JP) led by Anwar Hossain Manju are uniting to participate in the election and to form a new political alliance.
Mujibul Haque, Executive Chairman of one faction of the Jatiya Party, said, “We have been holding informal discussions for a long time about forging alliance with several like-minded political parties. We hope to officially unveil the new political alliance soon.”
The party's Secretary General, ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, said the alliance could be formally launched in the first week of December.
According to a source involved in the new initiative, several parties that emerged after the political changes on 5 August last year may join the alliance.
In addition, some of the parties that expressed solidarity at the Jatiya Party council held in Gulshan on 9 August may also be included.