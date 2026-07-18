Bangladesh wants a power like China by its side: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said that China is now one of the world's largest economic powers. He noted that the country's remarkable achievements in science, technology, and industrialisation over the past several decades provide valuable lessons for Bangladesh.

The BNP Secretary General said that Bangladesh's relationship with China is historic and has grown deeper over time. He added that following Bangladesh's independence, the relationship entered a new phase during the tenure of the late President Ziaur Rahman, and was further expanded under subsequent BNP governments.

Mirza Fakhrul also said that Bangladesh-China relations are based on mutual interests. For a developing country like Bangladesh, China's technology, investment, and experience can serve as valuable assets. At the same time, Bangladesh is a promising market and partner for China.

Mirza Fakhrul said that building an industrialised, technology-driven economy is essential to ensure employment for the country's large youth population. In this regard, he said, China's cooperation could play an important role in areas such as technical and vocational education, agricultural product processing, renewable energy, waste-to-energy projects, and infrastructure development.