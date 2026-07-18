Bangladesh wants a power like China by its side: Mirza Fakhrul
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Secretary General of BNP, said that it is in Bangladesh's national interest to further strengthen its relationship with China. He stated that Bangladesh wants a major power like China to stand by its side in order to promote economic development, technology transfer, investment and job creation.
Mirza Fakhrul said, "We want a power like China to stand beside us. We want China to be with us economically. We need Chinese technology, and we will need China''s cooperation."
He made these remarks while addressing the "Long Live Bangladesh–China Friendship" program as the chief guest on Saturday morning at a hotel in Karwan Bazar of the capital. The event was organised by the Bangladesh-China Friendship Association (BCFA).
Speaking at the same event, Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan said that the convergence of China''s interests and Bangladesh's needs is further strengthening the friendship between the two countries.
Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that the recent decisions made by the leaders of the two countries have elevated bilateral relations to a new level and laid the foundation for cooperation over the next 50 years.
Mirza Fakhrul said that China is now one of the world's largest economic powers. He noted that the country's remarkable achievements in science, technology, and industrialisation over the past several decades provide valuable lessons for Bangladesh.
The BNP Secretary General said that Bangladesh's relationship with China is historic and has grown deeper over time. He added that following Bangladesh's independence, the relationship entered a new phase during the tenure of the late President Ziaur Rahman, and was further expanded under subsequent BNP governments.
Mirza Fakhrul also said that Bangladesh-China relations are based on mutual interests. For a developing country like Bangladesh, China's technology, investment, and experience can serve as valuable assets. At the same time, Bangladesh is a promising market and partner for China.
Mirza Fakhrul said that building an industrialised, technology-driven economy is essential to ensure employment for the country's large youth population. In this regard, he said, China's cooperation could play an important role in areas such as technical and vocational education, agricultural product processing, renewable energy, waste-to-energy projects, and infrastructure development.
He also remarked that Bangladesh's population of around 200 million includes a vast number of young people, and that creating employment opportunities for them will require Chinese technology, economic cooperation, and investment.
Alongside strengthening ties with China, the BNP Secretary General stressed the importance of maintaining strong relations with other key partners, including India, Europe, and the United States. According to him, cooperation with China carries particular significance because of Bangladesh's economic realities and development needs.
Addressing the event, Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan said that much of today's global and regional politics revolves around economics. As one of the world's leading economic powers, China is now at the center of global discussions. Against this backdrop, China's importance to Bangladesh''s economy and trade continues to grow.
Swapan noted that China is one of the largest sources of foreign direct investment (FDI) in Bangladesh. He also pointed out that Bangladesh's largest trade deficit is with China. He said the Chinese government has shown a strong interest in helping Bangladesh expand its export capacity, adding that this convergence of China''s interest and Bangladesh's economic needs forms the most important strategic foundation of bilateral relations.
Reaffirming China's commitment to supporting the Teesta River Management and Restoration Project, Yao said experts from both countries are working on the necessary technical preparations, including the project's feasibility study
"Others may offer different interpretations of our friendship with China," Swapan said. "But China's interest and our needs is the most important strategic point of unity between the two countries, the foundation of our mutual interests."
The minister added that Bangladesh needs to strengthen ties with international partners to further accelerate economic growth. In this regard, he said, Chinese investment, technology, and market access could create significant opportunities for Bangladesh.
"Bangladesh-China relations are at their best in history"
Speaking at the event, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said that relations between Bangladesh and China are currently at the best point in their history.
Yao said the Bangladeshi Prime Minister's recent visit to China marked a milestone in bilateral relations. According to him, the visit further strengthened political trust, strategic communication, and economic cooperation between the two countries.
The ambassador said China respects Bangladesh's independent path of development and wishes to stand alongside the Bangladeshi people. He noted that one of the visit's most significant achievements was the decision to elevate Bangladesh–China relations to the level of a "Community with a Shared Future."
Highlighting economic cooperation, Yao said China has taken steps to further open its market to Bangladeshi products. During the visit, the two sides signed a protocol allowing the export of fresh jackfruit from Bangladesh to China. Bangladeshi mangoes have already entered the Chinese market, and he expressed hope that more agricultural products from Bangladesh will gain access in the future.
Yao also said the two countries have agreed on a joint action plan to enhance Bangladesh's export capacity. In addition, an initiative has been launched to establish Bangladesh's first overseas investment office in China, which is expected to facilitate greater investment cooperation.
Reaffirming China's commitment to supporting the Teesta River Management and Restoration Project, Yao said experts from both countries are working on the necessary technical preparations, including the project's feasibility study.
Support for Rohingya repatriation
Addressing the Rohingya crisis, Yao Wen said China will continue to support efforts to resolve the issue. He stated that China is prepared to work toward creating conditions conducive to the repatriation of the Rohingya through dialogue with Myanmar and coordination with international partners.
Yao Wen also said that if the understandings reached during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's visit to China are implemented after the BNP-led government takes office, they will provide fresh momentum to the economic and social development of both countries.
The event, chaired by Nazmul Haque Nannu, President of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Association, was also addressed by State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M. Rashiduzzaman Millat, Member of Parliament Sanjida Islam Tuli, Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas, and others.