Chattogram city polls: BNP alleges vote fraud, arrest

Expressing doubt about the fair voting in the elections to Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) on Wednesday, BNP on Tuesday alleged its leaders and activists have been arrested and harassed in the port city in connection with the polls, reports UNB.

"BNP's 69 leaders and activists have been arrested in Chattogram over the election. Why have they been arrested? A case has been filed against our 1,000 leaders and activists there. But no one of Awami League was arrested and no case has been filed against them," said BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.