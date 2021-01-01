Chhatra Dal beset with infighting

The committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), student front of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was elected by the councilors directly in 1992 with Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and M Ilias Ali president and general secretary respectively. But the first elected committee was dissolved within a few months. Then 27 years later, in 2019, another committee was formed through direct election, with Fazlur Rahman and Iqbal Hossain being elected president and general secretary respectively. This committee has been functioning for more than a year.

Leaders of one of the country’s largest student bodies said, the new committee has boosted organisational activities and that the organisation has been decentralised. But JCD has been suffering from a blow due to ‘intra-party feuds’ as well as feuds among its central leaders. As a result, its organisational activities are being hampered and the party is not being able to play strong role for the students.