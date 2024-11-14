BNP delegation meets US chargé d'affaires
A three-member BNP delegation, led by secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, held a meeting with Megan Bouldin, the US embassy’s chargé d'affaires in Dhaka, on Thursday.
The hour-long meeting began at 10 am at Bouldin’s Gulshan residence, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
He said Fakhrul, along with BNP standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury and organising secretary Shama Obed, went to the US envoy's house at her invitation to have tea.
Sayrul said the discussion covered the issues of mutual interest between Bangladesh and the United States, during the meeting.