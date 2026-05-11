Govt faces public trust test within just two and a half months

Within just over two and half months, the BNP government had to face several uncomfortable questions at once—implementation of reform promises, controversies over some key appointments, control of law and order, the energy situation, and mounting economic pressure. For a government that came to power with an absolute majority after the July mass uprising, maintaining public trust has thus become a major early test.

BNP leaders and individuals associated with the government say Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is sincere about implementing election pledges and the July national charter. Shortly after assuming office, he launched programmes such as family cards, farmer cards, health cards, planting 250 million trees nationwide, and excavating 20,000 kilometres of canals. These had been major commitments to marginalised communities before the election. However, questions remain as to whether these programmes are progressing at the expected pace at the field level after their launch.

Many political observers believe that although the prime minister’s personal sincerity and modest lifestyle are noticeable, these have not yet been reflected across the government, administration, and field levels. Rather, hesitation over reforms, controversies surrounding some appointments, and weak communication in addressing public crises are raising questions in people’s minds.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the prime minister’s political and industrial affairs adviser, acknowledged the issue. He told Prothom Alo that the administration and bureaucracy consist of people with diverse ideologies and mindsets. Due to prolonged politicisation, obstacles are emerging in implementing the elected government’s plans.

However, Professor Mahbub Ullah considers the government’s steps to implement welfare programmes such as farmer and family cards as positive. He told Prothom Alo that after making election promises, the government needs to demonstrate its sincerity in fulfilling them. Promises are often made in our country but not implemented in reality. From that perspective, the government certainly deserves thanks and appreciation. However, it must also clearly explain urgent crises to the public. Some pressing problems, including in the energy sector, have already emerged. Taking effective steps and being transparent with the public will increase trust in the government.