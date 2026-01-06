Dhaka city and district
NCP fields 8 candidates in Dhaka, 2 of them millionaires
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has nominated candidates in eight of the 20 parliamentary constituencies in Dhaka city and district. Among them, the highest annual income and asset holdings belong to Nabila Tasnid, the party’s candidate for Dhaka-20. Her annual income stands at Tk 4 million, while her assets are valued at around Tk 50 million.
She is followed by Tareq Ahmed Adel, the NCP candidate for Dhaka-7, whose annual income is about Tk 4.1 million and whose assets amount to roughly Tk 40 million.
These two are the only millionaires among the NCP’s eight candidates in Dhaka. Adel was previously an adviser to the Jatiya Party. On 10 December, the NCP published a preliminary (partial) list of party candidates, which revealed that Adel would be contesting the election under the NCP banner.
In terms of assets, the third-placed candidate among the NCP nominees in Dhaka is Nasiruddin Patwary. Although his annual income is Tk 450,000, he and his wife jointly own assets worth around Tk 6.5 million. Patwary, the NCP’s chief coordinator, is contesting from the Dhaka-8 constituency.
All NCP candidates disclosed their income and asset details in affidavits submitted with their nomination papers. The party has reached seat-sharing arrangements with Jamaat-e-Islami and 11 other parties. At least 15 central leaders of the NCP have resigned over the past 10 days in protest against this alliance.
Among the eight NCP candidates in Dhaka, four have listed their profession as business in their affidavits: Nabila Tasnid (Dhaka-20), Tareq Ahmed Adel (Dhaka-7), SM Shahriya (Dhaka-5), and Ariful Islam (Dhaka-18). Ariful has also mentioned freelance journalism alongside business as his profession.
Of the remaining four candidates, Mohammad Jabed Mia (Jabed Rasin), contesting from Dhaka-9, is a lawyer by profession. Dilshana Parul, the candidate for Dhaka-19, has described herself as a “development worker.” Nasiruddin Patwary (Dhaka-8) has listed his profession as a “marketing consultant,” while Nahid Islam, the NCP convener and candidate for Dhaka-11, has described himself as a “consultant.”
Two of the NCP’s eight candidates in Dhaka are women: Nabila Tasnid and Dilshana Parul.
Educational qualifications and age
Among the eight candidates, three have completed undergraduate degrees: Nahid Islam, Ariful Islam, and SM Shahriya. Four hold postgraduate degrees: Nasiruddin Patwary, Dilshana Parul, Nabila Tasnid, and Jabed Mia. One candidate, Tareq Ahmed Adel, has passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) level.
According to affidavit information, six of the eight candidates are aged 35 or below. One is over 40, and another is over 50. Nahid Islam is 27, Ariful Islam 29, Patwary 30, Shahriya 30, Jabed 35, Nabila 35, Parul 45, and Adel 51.
Annual income
Among NCP candidates, businessman Tareq Ahmed Adel has the highest annual income. According to his affidavit, his yearly income is Tk 4.07 million. Of this, Tk 3.7 million (Tk 3,789,852) comes from rent on houses, apartments, commercial spaces, or other immovable properties, while Tk 267,550 comes from business.
Nabila Tasnid ranks second, with an annual income of Tk 4 million (Tk 4,005,175). She has stated that Tk 3.2 million (Tk 3,211,735) of this comes solely from her salary.
NCP candidate Dilshana Parul earns Tk 2 million annually. She returned to Bangladesh from Australia recently.
NCP convener Nahid Islam has an annual income of Tk 1.6 million. Jabed Rasin’s annual income is Tk 625,000, Ariful Islam’s Tk 600,000, and Nasiruddin Patwary earns Tk 447,000.
The ‘poorest’ candidate
SM Shahriya is the “poorest” among the NCP candidates in Dhaka. Although a businessman by profession, he did not declare any income in his affidavit. However, in his most recent income tax return, he reported an income of Tk 450,000 and paid Tk 5,000 in tax.
According to his affidavit, Shahriya owns movable assets worth Tk 1.1 million (Tk 1,159,500), all in cash. He owns no vehicles, electronic goods, or immovable property. However, his tax return shows assets worth Tk 3.3 million (Tk 3,310,519).
Nearly Tk 3.8 million received as rent
According to affidavit data, 51-year-old NCP candidate Tareq Ahmed Adel earns Tk 3.7 million annually from rent on houses, apartments, commercial spaces, or other immovable properties. He earns Tk 267,550 from business.
His movable assets amount to Tk 14.7 million, including Tk 5.9 million in cash and Tk 3.7 million deposited in banks. He did not list any immovable property in his affidavit. In his latest tax return, he reported an income of Tk 4.07 million, paid Tk 867,289 in tax, and declared assets worth Tk 39.1 million.
Patwary holds Tk 2.5 million in cash
Nasiruddin Patwary, the NCP candidate for Dhaka-8, owns movable assets worth Tk 3,657,988 (at acquisition value), with an estimated current value of Tk 4 million. He has Tk 2.5 million in cash and Tk 17,987 deposited in banks and financial institutions.
He also owns jewellery worth Tk 1 million, electronic goods worth Tk 40,000, and furniture worth Tk 100,000.
Patwary’s wife, Fahima Rahman, is a homemaker. She owns movable assets worth Tk 2.3 million (at acquisition value), currently valued at Tk 2.5 million. She has Tk 500,000 in cash, Tk 619,980 deposited in banks, and jewellery worth Tk 1.2 million.
According to the affidavits, the couple owns no immovable property and has no liabilities. In his latest tax return, Patwary reported an income of Tk 447,333, paid Tk 5,000 in income tax, and declared assets worth Tk 2.63 million.
By contrast, NCP convener Nahid Islam has declared movable assets worth Tk 2.6 million (at acquisition value), with an estimated current value of Tk 3 million. This includes Tk 1.95 million in cash, Tk 385,363 in bank deposits, jewellery worth Tk 775,000, electronic goods worth Tk 100,000, and furniture worth Tk 170,000.
Income from abroad
According to her affidavit, Dilshana Parul, the NCP candidate for Dhaka-19, has no income within Bangladesh. Her annual income of Tk 2.2 million comes from employment abroad. She owns movable assets worth Tk 1 million, including Tk 918,755 in cash and foreign currency worth Tk 85,000 (700 Australian dollars).
Her husband, Samiul Ekram, is employed in Bangladesh and earns Tk 2 million annually. However, no movable assets in his name were listed in the affidavit. Neither spouse has declared any immovable property. According to the affidavit, they own no house, vehicle, or electronic goods and have no debts or liabilities.
Candidate with 40 tolas of gold
According to affidavit information, Nabila Tasnid, the NCP candidate for Dhaka-20, owns 40 tolas of gold. She also has movable assets worth Tk 8.5 million (Tk 8,595,577) (at acquisition value), currently valued at Tk 16 million (Tk 16,233,277). Her husband, Md Imdadul Haque, owns movable assets worth Tk 1.5 million (Tk 1,520,761), with a current value of Tk 2.6 million.
Nabila owns immovable assets worth Tk 29.3 million (Tk 29,368,750) (at acquisition value), with a current estimated value of Tk 31.15 million, including agricultural land worth Tk 26.4 million. Her husband owns immovable assets worth Tk 4.7 million (Tk 4,721,505) (at acquisition value), currently valued at Tk 6.45 million.
In her latest income tax return, Nabila reported an income of Tk 3.51 million and paid Tk 492,185 in tax. She declared assets worth Tk 12.23 million. In the same return, her husband reported an income of Tk 1.52 million and assets worth Tk 6.71 million.
Jabed Rasin, the NCP candidate for Dhaka-9, owns movable assets worth Tk 1.95 million (at acquisition value), with an estimated current value of Tk 4.15 million, and also owns 10 bhori of gold.
The affidavit of Ariful Islam, the NCP candidate for Dhaka-18, available on the Election Commission website, is incomplete, as the full document has not been uploaded. However, the personal asset statement on the website shows his annual income as Tk 600,000 and lists assets worth Tk 4 million, including cash, bank deposits, jewellery, and other property.