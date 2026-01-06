NCP fields 8 candidates in Dhaka, 2 of them millionaires

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has nominated candidates in eight of the 20 parliamentary constituencies in Dhaka city and district. Among them, the highest annual income and asset holdings belong to Nabila Tasnid, the party’s candidate for Dhaka-20. Her annual income stands at Tk 4 million, while her assets are valued at around Tk 50 million.

She is followed by Tareq Ahmed Adel, the NCP candidate for Dhaka-7, whose annual income is about Tk 4.1 million and whose assets amount to roughly Tk 40 million.

These two are the only millionaires among the NCP’s eight candidates in Dhaka. Adel was previously an adviser to the Jatiya Party. On 10 December, the NCP published a preliminary (partial) list of party candidates, which revealed that Adel would be contesting the election under the NCP banner.