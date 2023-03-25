Why EC's sudden invitation to BNP for dialogue

The election commission's move all of a sudden to hold a dialogue with the opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has given rise to discussion in the political arena. BNP, however, rejected the invitation this time too. The party sticks to its guns that it will not hold any discussion with the election commission. BNP has cleared its stance repeatedly. Why has the election commission invited them despite this? Many have raised questions.

The election commission sent BNP a letter on Thursday. Speaking to Prothom Alo, a senior BNP leader said they are a bit astonished as to why the election commission has invited them although the commission has a clear concept about the stance of BNP. BNP has been assessing whether the election commission has any strategy behind it.

Prothom Alo has contacted three election commissioners, Md Anisur Rahman, Md Alamgir and Md Ahsan Habib Khan, regarding the invitation to BNP all of a sudden. All of them have similar responses. They said BNP has been invited after a discussion in the commission. Such a decision has been taken in an interest of a fair and participatory election.

The election commission held dialogues with registered political parties mid last year. At the time, 27 out of 39 political parties joined the dialogues. Twelve parties including BNP rejected dialogues.

Diplomats of western countries including US have increased their contact with political parties, advocating that the participation of all parties in the election is ensured. Leaders of political parties are meeting the foreign diplomats. Under such circumstances, some sort of pressure is being created on the government and the election commission to bring the opposition party to the election. Many analysts think the election commission wants to show there is an effort to bring BNP in the discussion table.