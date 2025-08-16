Election must be held in February: Jahangir
Home Adviser Lieutenant General Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury (retd) said today that the upcoming general election will be held in February in line with the announcement made the Chief Adviser.
"We are strictly adhering to the timeline announced by the Chief Adviser (CA). The election will be held in the month announced by CA and there is no need to listen to speculative comments," Jahangir said, responding to questions about concerns regarding a potential delay in the election.
The home adviser made these statements while distributing anti-polythene leaflets at the Krishi Market area in Mohammadpur, part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal polythene usage.
"If the people are heading towards the elections, no power can stop the election as the people are source of all power," he said.
The home adviser has once again sounded a note of warning against the extortionists, saying, "No extortionists will be spared how powerful they are".
Jahangir also said no extortionist will get patronage in Bangladesh. He also asked all particularly media to help identify the extortionists as they can be exposed to justice.
The rate of extortion is higher in Mohammadpur and Mirpur areas in comparison to other areas, he added.