Election must be held in February: Jahangir

The home adviser made these statements while distributing anti-polythene leaflets at the Krishi Market area in Mohammadpur, part of an ongoing campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of illegal polythene usage.

"If the people are heading towards the elections, no power can stop the election as the people are source of all power," he said.

The home adviser has once again sounded a note of warning against the extortionists, saying, "No extortionists will be spared how powerful they are".

Jahangir also said no extortionist will get patronage in Bangladesh. He also asked all particularly media to help identify the extortionists as they can be exposed to justice.

The rate of extortion is higher in Mohammadpur and Mirpur areas in comparison to other areas, he added.