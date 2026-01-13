Tight race ahead: 4-organisation survey shows BNP–Jamaat contest heating up

A survey conducted by four organisations indicates the possibility of a closely fought contest between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami in the forthcoming 13th national parliamentary election.

According to the survey, over 34 per cent of voters intend to vote for the BNP, while over 33 per cent intend to vote for Jamaat.

Ahead of the 13th parliamentary election scheduled to be held on 12 February, the survey was jointly conducted by Projection BD, the International Institute of Law and Diplomacy (IILD), the Jagoron Foundation and Narrative.

The findings of the survey, titled “Pre-election pulse: In-depth analysis of the Bangladeshi electorate”, were unveiled at a press conference held at the National Press Club in the capital on Monday.