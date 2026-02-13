BNP set to form government after two decades securing two-thirds majority

With victory in the majority of seats, BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman is set to become the country’s next prime minister. The party had already announced this decision earlier. Tarique Rahman contested in Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies and has won in both.

Polling was held yesterday, Thursday, in 299 of the 300 parliamentary seats. Voting in Sherpur-3 was suspended following the death of a candidate from Jamaat-e-Islami.

As of 12:45 pm today, unofficial results have been received from 288 seats. Of these, the BNP and its alliance partners have secured 207 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies have won 73 seats.