BNP set to form government after two decades securing two-thirds majority
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is set to form the government after securing a two-thirds majority in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. Through this election, the party is returning to power after more than two decades.
According to the latest unofficial results received from the field, the BNP and its alliance candidates have so far won 207 seats in the election held across 299 constituencies.
With victory in the majority of seats, BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman is set to become the country’s next prime minister. The party had already announced this decision earlier. Tarique Rahman contested in Dhaka-17 and Bogura-6 constituencies and has won in both.
Polling was held yesterday, Thursday, in 299 of the 300 parliamentary seats. Voting in Sherpur-3 was suspended following the death of a candidate from Jamaat-e-Islami.
As of 12:45 pm today, unofficial results have been received from 288 seats. Of these, the BNP and its alliance partners have secured 207 seats, while Jamaat-e-Islami and its allies have won 73 seats.
Islami Andolon Bangladesh has won one seat, while independent and other candidates have secured seven seats. The BNP is also on course for victory in several remaining constituencies. Overall, the party is heading towards a two-thirds majority.
Speaking at a press briefing at 11:30 pm last night, Mahdi Amin, spokesperson of the BNP’s election steering committee and adviser to the party chairperson, said that buoyed by public support, the BNP would form the government by winning more than two-thirds of the seats.
“Based on the votes received so far and detailed seat-wise information, we are confident of this victory,” he said.