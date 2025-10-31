Interim govt and Consensus Commission have betrayed the nation: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has accused the interim government and the National Consensus Commission of betraying the country and its people, saying they have “deceived the nation.”

Speaking at a discussion held at the National Press Club in Dhaka today, Friday, marking the 53rd founding anniversary of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks during a session focused on the July National Charter and the recommendations for its implementation.

“When they (the National Consensus Commission) presented their recommendations to the chief adviser of the interim government, we saw many discrepancies. In particular, they had assured that the notes of dissent submitted by different parties would be incorporated into the recommendations. We trusted them on that. But they have betrayed that trust and deceived the people — something we never expected from them,” he said.