Release of video on hospitality to Gayeshwar proves AL’s bankruptcy: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Tuesday commented the release of images and videos on the hospitality extended to Gayeshwar Chandra Roy at the Detective Branch office is evident in the political bankruptcy of Awami League.
“Awami League doesn’t have such courtesy and one cannot expect civility from Awami League,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while addressing a human chain and protest rally in front of the party’s central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka on Tuesday.
BNP’s Keraniganj south unit organised the programme protesting the attack and torture on BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.
Addressing the event, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Awami League has been a terror party since its birth. They lynched the deputy speaker of the provincial assembly. Awami League killed people with gunpowder during the non-stop shutdown for 73 days in 1996. They killed people with oars and paddles. Awami League also has transformed this state to a terror state.”
Calling the leaders and activists of the party to be united, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Be united and more determined. Our one demand is Sheikh Hasina must resign; election must be held under a neutral government, and this government will be forced to step down in the wave of mass movement.”
Protesting the attack on Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Mirza Fakhrul said the government has become terrified seeing the people’s support to BNP and that is why, they are trying to take other way. The release of images and videos on Gayeshwar Chandra Roy receiving hospitality at the Detective Branch office is proof of Awami League becoming politically bankrupt.
Amanullah Aman and Gayeshwar Chandra Roy do not need to prove their patriotism, he commented.
Referring to the prime minister’s remarks on BNP has resurfaced in its previous form of arson and sabotage, Mirza Fakhrul said, “I too agree with you that BNP has resurfaced with its previous form, but that is to wage movement with people.”
Addressing the event, BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said Awami League thinks itself as the owner of this country. Leaders and activists of Swechasebok League and Jubo League wearing police uninforms attacked on Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, he alleged.
BNP joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain, assistant secretary for marginal and manpower development affairs Arpana Roy, Dhaka district president Khandkar Abu Ashfaq and former president of Dhaka district unit Dewan Salahuddin, among other, spoke at the event.