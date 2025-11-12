Jamaat, allies threaten indefinite sit-in at Jamuna if demands not met
Eight parties including Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan have announced to stage an indefinite sit-in in front of the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna if their five-point demand is not met.
The demands include the implementation of the July National Charter and holding a referendum in November.
The announcement came today, Wednesday, at a joint press conference of the protesting parties’ leaders held at Al-Falah Auditorium in the capital’s Moghbazar area. The programme was announced by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Mujibur Rahman.
At the press conference, Mujibur Rahman said that on 13 November, leaders of the eight parties along with people from all walks of life will take position on the streets to resist the sabotage and subversive activities of fascist forces.
He called on all patriotic and anti-fascist forces to join them on the streets.
The Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer further said that on 14 November, processions and demonstrations will be held at the district and city levels across the country to press their five-point demands, including the issuance of an order to implement the July National Charter and the holding of a referendum before the national election.
According to the press conference, a meeting of the top leaders of the eight protesting parties will be held at 11:00am on 16 November.
Following the meeting, a press conference will be held at 12:30pm at Al-Falah Auditorium. If the people’s demands are not met before then, the press conference will announce an indefinite sit-in programme in front of the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna.
In response to a question about whether Jamaat and its allies were trying to delay the election by staging various programmes, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said they want the election to be held by 12 February.
He added that at yesterday’s rally, their Ameer stated that if the July Charter is implemented and a referendum is held in November, they would have no objection to the election being held in January.
Among those present at the joint press conference were Islami Andolan Bangladesh Secretary General Yunus Ahmad, Khilafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Abdul Basit, Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan, Ahsanul Mahboob Jubair, Islami Andolan Presidium Member Ashraf Ali Akon, JAGPA Vice President Rashed Pradhan, and other top leaders of the eight parties.