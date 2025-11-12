Jamaat, allies threaten indefinite sit-in at Jamuna if demands not met

Eight parties including Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolan have announced to stage an indefinite sit-in in front of the Chief Adviser’s residence, Jamuna if their five-point demand is not met.

The demands include the implementation of the July National Charter and holding a referendum in November.

The announcement came today, Wednesday, at a joint press conference of the protesting parties’ leaders held at Al-Falah Auditorium in the capital’s Moghbazar area. The programme was announced by Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Mujibur Rahman.

At the press conference, Mujibur Rahman said that on 13 November, leaders of the eight parties along with people from all walks of life will take position on the streets to resist the sabotage and subversive activities of fascist forces.

He called on all patriotic and anti-fascist forces to join them on the streets.