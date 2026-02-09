13th general election
We must start guarding votes right now: Shafiqur Rahman
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said vote guarding must begin from now. He said, “No fraudster, vote thief or illegal engineer should be allowed to play with the fate of the people. This must be resisted. We must start guarding votes now. You should return home only after placing the garland of victory around the winner’s neck.”
Shafiqur Rahman made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at an election rally of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis ameer Mamunul Haque, the candidate of the 11-party electoral alliance in the Dhaka-13 constituency, at the Mohammadpur central eidgah ground in the capital on Monday afternoon.
The rally was chaired by Maulana Mahfuzul Haque, chief adviser of Mamunul Haque’s election management committee in the Dhaka-13 constituency.
Special guests included National Citizen Party convener Nahid Islam, who is running for the polls from the Dhaka-11 constituency as the 11-party alliance candidate.
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said the 11-party alliance has come together this time based on the aspirations of the July warriors.
He said, “We have united on the basis of the aspirations of the July warriors. We have united with the dream of building a new Bangladesh, a dream that 180 million people of this country now cherish. Our unity is against extortionists, corrupt people, those who file false cases and all kinds of criminals. When the people are united, the people will achieve victory, insha Allah.”
Shafiqur Rahman opposed the decision to ban mobile phones at polling stations. He said, “During the July movement against injustice and fascism, the internet was also taken away to hide crimes and to legitimise killings. Now we see that, at someone’s signal, the election commission is trying to walk the same dark alley. Why?”
Shafiqur Rahman said the election commission wants to ban all kinds of recording, cameras and mobile phones within 400 yards of polling centres on voting day. He said they want to make it clear that just as the wrongdoing of July was not accepted, there is no question of accepting it today either.
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman recalled a declaration made by Nahid Islam at the same rally. He said, “If this gazette is not withdrawn and a clear message is not given to the people before this evening, a movement will begin against those who are creating complications to derail the electoral process, and they will have to bear full responsibility for it.”
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said one side has become despondent out of fear of defeat. He said, “In many places we are seeing that one side has become completely frustrated fearing defeat in the election. From that frustration, they are now thinking of hijacking the election through clandestine means. Thugs are being unleashed. Stockpiles of weapons have been built. There are attempts to unlawfully seize polling centres and snatch away people’s votes.”
The Jamaat ameer said, “Let me state this clearly: the July fighters have not fallen asleep. They are still awake. We will, inshallah, resist all their misdeeds. No one should dare to snatch the people’s votes again. Do not indulge in this illusion.”
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman described Dhaka-13 as a prestigious constituency. He said it is deeply unfortunate that some dishonest people have plagued the area in various ways. Rampant extortion is taking place there, the drug trade is thriving, and young people are being misled and pushed into criminal activities involving weapons and illegal occupation.
He said the area has also seen a business built around filing cases. He added that those young people who have been led astray will be embraced, corrected, and rebuilt as dignified citizens.
The Jamaat ameer said they have not entered the election on behalf of any individual, family, or group, but on behalf of 180 million people. He said they have clearly declared that if elected, they will not establish a party government but a government of the people.
He added that they do not seek the victory of any specific party, but the victory of 180 million people, and that achieving the victory of the people will be their greatest victory, inshallah.
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said one side has become frantic over securing victory for a party, an individual, or a family. He said the people have seen them in the past and are still witnessing their greed now. He added that he believes the peace-loving people of Bangladesh will not support them and that they will be rejected by the people. He said those who stand with the people and with the aspirations of July will be chosen by the people, adding that the signs of this have already become clear.
Shafiqur Rahman said young people at five universities have taken a stand in favour of the July aspirations and have honoured those aspirations. He said Bangladesh will see the same picture on the 12th. He warned that if anyone, frightened by that prospect, tries to move down a backdoor path now, the nation and the people will not forgive them, adding that they will not be allowed to proceed and that this path will be blocked.
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman addressed bureaucrats and secretaries, saying some government officials, secretaries, and dishonest individuals are still engaging in partisan activities. He said they are trying in various places to ensure the victory of particular candidates, adding that whether a candidate wins or loses must be decided by the people’s votes. He asked who had given them this responsibility and warned them to remember that they would not be forgiven repeatedly, noting that while they may have been pardoned for past crimes, such forgiveness would not be extended in the future.
Shafiqur Rahman further said that if anyone again dares to push the country towards fascism, it will be resisted in the future just as fascism was resisted in July.
The Jamaat ameer said no division based on religion, ethnicity, or gender would be accepted. He said they do not want July to happen again and will not allow anyone to create the conditions for another July.
He expressed confidence that truth will prevail, justice will prevail, and a corruption-free Bangladesh will be established. He said justice will be established in Bangladesh and that people of all classes, professions, genders, ethnicities, and religions will regain their rights on the basis of equality. He added that no division based on religion, ethnicity, or gender will be accepted in the state and that they want to move forward with this united nation.
Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said the 11-party alliance’s symbol in the Dhaka-13 constituency is the rickshaw. He said the rickshaw is a symbol of the people, a symbol of the July aspirations, a symbol of the younger generation, a symbol of women, a symbol for both men and women, and a symbol of the people opposing domination. He added that they are now handing this symbol to Mamunul Haque.
The Jamaat ameer announced that Mamunul Haque would be made a minister if he wins. He said, “With the people’s love, support, and a victory for the 11-party alliance, the people will gain a dignified minister not just representing Dhaka-13 but speaking for the rights of 180 million people. He will speak on behalf of scholars and religious leaders, defend the cause of Allah’s religion, oppose injustice, and take a firm stand for justice.” He expressed confidence that the people of the constituency will embrace such a leader with affection and elect him victorious.