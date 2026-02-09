We must start guarding votes right now: Shafiqur Rahman

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman described Dhaka-13 as a prestigious constituency. He said it is deeply unfortunate that some dishonest people have plagued the area in various ways. Rampant extortion is taking place there, the drug trade is thriving, and young people are being misled and pushed into criminal activities involving weapons and illegal occupation.

He said the area has also seen a business built around filing cases. He added that those young people who have been led astray will be embraced, corrected, and rebuilt as dignified citizens.

The Jamaat ameer said they have not entered the election on behalf of any individual, family, or group, but on behalf of 180 million people. He said they have clearly declared that if elected, they will not establish a party government but a government of the people.

He added that they do not seek the victory of any specific party, but the victory of 180 million people, and that achieving the victory of the people will be their greatest victory, inshallah.

Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman said one side has become frantic over securing victory for a party, an individual, or a family. He said the people have seen them in the past and are still witnessing their greed now. He added that he believes the peace-loving people of Bangladesh will not support them and that they will be rejected by the people. He said those who stand with the people and with the aspirations of July will be chosen by the people, adding that the signs of this have already become clear.