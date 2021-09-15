Politics

UP elections

Cox's Bazar AL suspends 13 including rebel candidates

Staff Correspondent
Cox’s Bazar
The Cox’s Bazar district Awami League (AL) on Wednesday temporarily expelled its 13 leaders including 11 rebel chairman candidates against the party-nominated candidates in union parishad (UP) elections to be held on 20 September.

District AL president (acting) Faridul Islam Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that elections are going to be held in two municipalities of Cox's Bazar—Chakaria and Maheshkhali—and 14 unions of Teknaf, Maheshkhali, Kutubdia and Pekua. Sixteen candidates have been nominated for chairman and mayoral posts.

He said many AL leaders have opposed the party decision and become independent or rebel candidates. A notice has been sent to the rebels asking them to pull out the elections.

“Some have withdrawn their candidature while some haven’t. In this situation, 13 leaders, including 11 independent and rebel UP chairman candidates, were temporarily expelled on Wednesday,” Faridul added.

