Cox's Bazar AL suspends 13 including rebel candidates

District AL president (acting) Faridul Islam Chowdhury told Prothom Alo that elections are going to be held in two municipalities of Cox's Bazar—Chakaria and Maheshkhali—and 14 unions of Teknaf, Maheshkhali, Kutubdia and Pekua. Sixteen candidates have been nominated for chairman and mayoral posts.
He said many AL leaders have opposed the party decision and become independent or rebel candidates. A notice has been sent to the rebels asking them to pull out the elections.
“Some have withdrawn their candidature while some haven’t. In this situation, 13 leaders, including 11 independent and rebel UP chairman candidates, were temporarily expelled on Wednesday,” Faridul added.