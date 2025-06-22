NCP calls for scrapping 4 fundamental principles of ’72 constitution

The National Citizens Party (NCP) has called for the abolition of the four fundamental principles of the 1972 constitution.

“We have made it clear that we do not support retaining the Mujibist fundamental principles of ‘72. These principles must be removed,” the party’s joint convenor Javed Rasin stated.

He made the remarks today, Sunday, in the capital’s Foreign Service Academy, following discussions between political parties and the National Consensus Commission aimed at concluding earlier unfinished dialogues.